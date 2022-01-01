EFL highlights and round-up: Rotherham back on top; Forest Green win

Michael Smith scored two goals as Rotherham returned to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Bolton.

Smith moved onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions with his double either side of Eoin Doyle's equaliser for the visitors.

The Millers' 21-game unbeaten run had been ended by Accrington on Boxing Day but the promotion-hopefuls returned to form thanks to two clinical headers from their leading marksman.

Wycombe were again without isolating manager Gareth Ainsworth as Sam Vokes' seventh goal of the season secured a 1-0 victory at Charlton.

Ainsworth remained at home for the second game in succession after testing positive for Covid-19, with Vokes netting the winner to leave the Chairboys four points off second-placed Sunderland in League One.

Mark Sykes rescued a point for promotion-chasing Oxford as they drew 1-1 with Cheltenham at the Kassam Stadium.

Callum Wright gave Town a surprise lead in the 48th minute, prodding home from two yards when the U's failed to clear a corner.

But after a spell of heavy pressure from the home side, Sykes arrived at the far post to turn in Gavin Whyte's low left-wing cross.

Kane Hemmings scored a spectacular goal as Burton cruised to a 4-1 win over struggling Crewe.

MK Dons and Gillingham drew 0-0.

Sky Bet League Two

Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green returned to action with a 2-0 win over Stevenage, which extended their advantage at the top of the table to seven points.

Rovers had not played since drawing 5-5 at Oldham on December 11 because of Covid-19 issues, but Rob Edwards' men showed little rustiness as they heaped more problems on relegation battlers Boro.

Josh March's header broke the deadlock just before the hour, with Jamille Matt adding a second in the 64th minute.

Harry McKirdy hit four goals as Swindon upset second-placed Northampton with a 5-2 win at the County Ground.

The Robins went in front through McKirdy in the 28th minute but Sam Hoskins had the Cobblers level before half-time.

Jon Guthrie then put the visitors into the lead five minutes into the second half following a free-kick.

McKirdy, though, stabbed home a loose ball to quickly have Swindon level and then made it 3-2 in the 55th minute, with Tyreece Simpson slotting home a fourth goal on the hour.

Frontman McKirdy scored his fourth in the 66th minute as the Robins climbed to fifth and now just two points off the automatic promotion places.

Robert Milsom's late penalty gave Sutton a 2-1 win over Exeter at Gander Green Lane to move third.

Omar Bugiel had given the hosts the lead in the eighth minute, but that was soon cancelled out by Timothee Dieng.

Just when it looked like both promotion hopefuls would have to settle for a point, Milsom won it from the spot after Richie Bennett had been brought down.

Walsall substitute Conor Wilkinson scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time to earn a 3-3 draw against Newport at the Bescot Stadium.

Dominic Telford gave County an early lead, with Wilkinson making it 1-1 in the 53rd minute shortly after coming on.

The Saddlers forward, though, then scored an own goal with a header in the 56th minute before County defender Matt Dolan also put the ball in his own net to level things up again at 2-2.

Telford then knocked in a rebound after a shot came back off the bar to put the visitors in front once more following a hectic spell.

There was more drama still to come, though, as Wilkinson struck again from a corner in the fifth minute of added time to snatch a point.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Oldham battled to a goalless draw at Hartlepool.

Scunthorpe were beaten 1-0 at home by Carlisle through Rod McDonald's header late in the first half.

Ashley Nadesan scored twice as Crawley beat Colchester 3-1, while early goals in each half from Lee Angol and Andy Cook helped Bradford win 2-1 at Barrow.

Leyton Orient's match with Bristol Rovers was called off on Saturday morning because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Rovers squad.

Harrogate against Port Vale and Rochdale versus Mansfield had also been postponed, along with Tranmere's trip to Salford.