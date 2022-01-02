Nathan Patterson: Everton close in on deal to sign Rangers right-back

Everton are set to complete a deal worth up to £16m to sign right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership champions had rejected two offers for the 20-year-old in the summer, insisting their valuation had not been met for the academy graduate who made his Gers debut in January 2020.

However, Everton have made a third move for Patterson early in this transfer window which will see Rangers earn a club record initial fee of around £12m, with further add-ons worth £4m.

Patterson has started in just two of his six Scottish Premiership appearances this season, with captain James Tavernier the club's first-choice right-back.

He made his Scotland debut last June during a 1-0 win over Luxembourg before scoring his first goal for the national side against Moldova in November.

Everton's move for Patterson comes after Rafa Benitez's side confirmed the signing of another defender, Vitaliy Mykolenko, from Dynamo Kiev.

In October, when asked about Everton's initial interest, Patterson said: "Yes, That was obviously nice to see that teams are interested but I am only interested in playing football.

"That's the stuff that comes with it and I am not really aware of anything that happens, I just go on the pitch and do my thing and let the outside talk.

"You need to keep your feet grounded and just focus on your football and that's what I have been doing.

"In football, you have media everywhere now, and you have everyone's opinions.

"Sometimes you just need to block that out and focus on yourself, surround yourself with the right people and I feel as if I have done that. I have a good group of friends, good team-mates and family also who keep pushing me on to do well."

