Martin Boyle: Hibernian considering third Al-Faisaly bid for Australian international

Martin Boyle has scored 14 goals for Hibernian this season; the forward has attracted interest from the Scottish Premiership and Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly; follow the latest transfer news on Sky Sports News and with Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app

Thursday 20 January 2022 15:38, UK

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - JUNE 29 : Hibs Martin Boyle warms up during a Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round match between FC Santa Coloma and Hibernian at the Estadio Nacional, on June 29, 2021, in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by Pedro Salado / SNS Group)
Image: Hibernian forward Martin Boyle is keen to open talks with Al-Faisaly

Hibernian are considering an improved third bid from Al-Faisaly for forward Martin Boyle.

The Saudi Arabian club had a £500,000 offer rejected in December before another bid of around £2m was turned down earlier this month.

The Australian international is keen to move to the Pro-League side, with a life-changing contract on offer in the Middle East.

Boyle - who has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Hibs this season, plus five in nine games for Australia - is currently under contract at Easter Road until at least the summer of 2024.

Hibs have been busy in the January window, adding Ewan Henderson, Elias Melkersen, Rocky Bushiri and Harry Clarke to their squad, along with Chris Mueller, who agreed a pre-contract last summer.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney insists Boyle will not be sold for any less than the club's valuation

What could Hibs lose if Boyle departs?

When Shaun Maloney told Sky Sports last week that Boyle had been one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership this season, it was difficult to argue.

The forward had attracted interest from several clubs following his impressive performances over the past 12 months or so.

Boyle was quizzed on his career at Hibernian after signing a new contract at Easter Road

Why? Well, Boyle brings goals and his electric pace causes defenders problems. His departure will be felt not just by the fans but also by his team mates.

The likes of Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge have thrived off his service and that ability to create chances.

Not only that, the 28-year-old is versatile. He played out wide or through the middle and was like no other player in the Hibs squad.

From being Hibernian's go-to impact player a couple of years ago, this season he was regarded as their talisman.

Maloney said the club would "adapt" if Boyle left. It remains to be seen how the Easter Road side will do just that.

