Scottish Premiership: Celtic and Rangers dominate team of the week with Motherwell, St Mirren, Hearts and St Johnstone also featuring

Rangers are six points clear of Celtic going into the winter break, while St Johnstone are left two points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's impressive start to life as Rangers boss continued with a win over St Mirren, while Ange Postecoglou's side kept up the pressure by beating St Johnstone 3-1.

The Old Firm dominate the final Scottish Premiership team of the week of 2021 and are joined by two players from Motherwell, who beat Livingston to go fourth.

Hearts - who beat Ross County 2-1 - also feature as do St Mirren and St Johnstone.

With that in mind, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best performing players to make the XI from the final gameweek of the year...

5. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) - 8.11 rating

Josip Juranovic impressed for Celtic at St Johnstone

COVID-hit Celtic made light work of St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park easing to a 3-1 win. Josip Juranovic was solid in the middle of the park with his tenacity ensuring all three points for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Indeed, Juranovic made four tackles and two interceptions at St Johnstone, while he was unfortunate not to add an assist having made five key passes. A solid all-round performance saw the 26-year-old yield a rating of 8.11.

4. Nir Bitton (Celtic) - 8.37 rating

Celtic's Nir Bitton was on target as Celtic won at St Johnstone

The second of three Celtic players to make the Scottish Premiership team of the week, Juranovic's midfield partner Nir Bitton stars in the side.

The 30-year-old confirmed the result with eight minutes to play at St Johnstone, finding a way past Elliot Parish with one of six shots. In addition, Bitton made three key passes, two tackles and one dribble to help yield a WhoScored.com rating of 8.37.

3. Scott Wright (Rangers) - 8.59 rating

Highlights from Ibrox where Scott Wright scored Rangers' opener against St Mirren

Rangers head into the winter break on a nine-match winning run and six points clear of Celtic at the top of the table after their 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Scott Wright played a starring role in the home victory, bagging the opener with just 14 minutes on the clock. Wright's goal, his second of the season, came from one of three shots at Ibrox, and he gave the St Mirren defence a torrid time, with four successful dribbles contributing to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.59.

2. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) - 8.91 rating

Highlights as Kevin van Veen scores a double for Motherwell against Livingston

Kevin van Veen scored goals number six and seven of the season in a man-of-the-match display in Motherwell's 2-1 win over Livingston. The Dutchman hit the back of the net with two of four shots at Fir Park, and additionally completed one dribble and made one key pass.

The 30-year-old worked hard off the ball, too, making two tackles and one clearance to feature on the frontline in the team of the week with a rating of 8.91.

1. Liel Abada (Celtic) - 8.96 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership Boxing Day clash between St Johnstone and Celtic

With a rating of 8.96, Celtic star Liel Abada is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week.

The young Israeli bagged goals number five and six for the season in Celtic's 3-1 win at St. Johnstone, netting with two of a whopping 10 shots; no player has had more in a Scottish Premiership game this season. Abada was unfortunate not to add an assist having made two key passes and is good value for his inclusion alongside Van Veen on the frontline.