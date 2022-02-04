Premier League relegation battle analysed: Who is going down?

The battle for Premier League survival continues this weekend as Burnley host Watford - but which team is best placed to avoid the drop?
Just seven points cover five sides at the bottom of the table - and basement boys Burnley have at least two games in hand on their rivals.
An upturn in results for Norwich, who have won two on the spin, and Newcastle has seen Everton become dragged into a relegation scrap. New boss Frank Lampard will have a close eye on this weekend's Premier League clash between Burnley and Watford (6pm kick-off) as a win for either would further crank up the pressure on the Toffees.
Meanwhile, Watford will be hoping the appointment of Roy Hodgson sparks their season into life.
After winning at Elland Road Newcastle are moving in the right direction under Eddie Howe, and they can pull Everton further into the mire next Tuesday when Lampard takes his team to St James' Park.
Here, we take a look at the state of play, odds and key fixtures as the relegation picture hots up...
Everton
Position: 16th
Games played: 20
Points Per Game: 0.95
Current form: LLLDL
Next fixture: Newcastle (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 6/1
Key fixtures to note: Feb 8: Newcastle (a), Feb 26: Man City (h), Mar 19: Watford (a), April 23: Liverpool (a)
Norwich
Position: 17th
Games played: 22
PPG: 0.72
Current form: WWLLL
Next fixture: Crystal Palace (h)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/5
Key fixtures to note: Feb 12: Man City (h), Feb 19: Liverpool (a), April 9: Burnley (h), April 16: Man Utd (a), April 23: Newcastle (h), May 22: Tottenham (h)
Newcastle
Position: 18th
Games played: 21
PPG: 0.71
Current form: WDDLL
Next fixture: Everton (h)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 11/8
Key fixtures to note: Feb 8: Everton (h), Mar 12: Chelsea (a), April 23: Norwich (a), April 30: Liverpool (h), May 7: Man City (a), May 22: Burnley (a)
Watford
Position: 19th
Games played: 20
Points Per Game: 0.7
Next fixture: Burnley (a)
Current form: LDLLL
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/11
Key fixtures to note: Jan 21: Norwich (h), Feb 26: Man Utd (a), April 2: Liverpool (a), April 23: Man City (a), April 30: Burnley (h), May 22: Chelsea (a), TBA: Burnley (a),
Burnley
Position: 20th
Games played: 18
Points Per Game: 0.66
Next fixture: Watford (h)
Current form: DLLDL
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/7
Key fixtures to note: Feb 8: Man Utd (h), Feb 13: Liverpool (h), March 5: Chelsea (h), April 2: Man City (h), April 9: Norwich (a), April 30: Watford (a), May 22: Newcastle (h), TBA: Watford (h)