Essential Football Podcast: Issues remain at Manchester United and Tottenham

The pressure is on both Manchester United and Tottenham to regain momentum in the race to finish in the Premier League top four after disappointing midweek results, as discussed in the latest Essential Football Podcast...

Profligacy in front of goal twice proved costly in the last week as the Red Devils failed to capitalise on dominant first halves in the shock FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough and Tuesday's 1-1 league draw at rock-bottom Burnley.

United have scored more than once in just three of their nine league matches under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, while star name Ronaldo has gone five games without a goal in all competitions.

The top-four hopefuls desperately need something to click in front of goal on Saturday lunchtime against Saints, who were beaten 9-0 on their last visit to Old Trafford.

'Man Utd now vulnerable in top-four race'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Burnley's draw with Manchester United

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"Arsenal's result at Wolves means the pressure is now on Manchester United. It's very tight in the top-four race. They were a little bit unlucky in midweek as it was 12-0 in terms of shots in the first half against Burnley. It looked all one-way and Rangnick said they should have been 3-0 up because of the two disallowed goals.

"I don't think United fans like hearing those kind of excuses but they did look good in the first half. Nine times out of 10 that match would've been over by the 45-minute mark but you always feel they can't put a full match together. They couldn't cope in the second half.

"It wasn't awful, but once the pressure was on, they wilted and they didn't have the creativity in the last 20 minutes. The bigger worry is that results like that sap a bit of belief and the positive mood in the club around what Rangnick's doing. He doesn't have a lot of time in the job, so he needs to have that belief right from the outset.

"The mood just doesn't quite seem like it is at Arsenal in that top-four race. United are very vulnerable now to missing out."

Where must Spurs improve to clinch CL return?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said that he could not fault their commitment but that they must make less mistakes after the 3-2 defeat against Southampton.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has said Eric Dier's continued absence through injury is a "big blow" - with defensive improvement needed if Spurs are to reignite their own top-four bid this weekend.

Dier has missed the last two games with a recurrence of a thigh problem that he sustained before the winter break and Conte has said he will not be ready to face Wolves on Sunday.

His absence was particularly felt in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Southampton, where Spurs lacked the defensive cohesion and organisation that Dier brings. But is it only in defence where they must improve?

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"The defeat to Southampton wasn't the end of the world as they've still got a few games in hand on the teams around them. They have to target getting back onto the front foot and it would be three defeats on the spin if they were to lose against Wolves."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"I keep flipping with Tottenham. I'm not sure how I feel as after their last four wins, they've then lost the next game. Three of them were against Chelsea, but it does prove a point. Every time they take a step forward, it's one step back.

"Spurs have had problems for quite a while. They've won games late and then they've thrown leads away. It's not all bad but it speaks of a lack of emotional control in games. It either goes with the flow for them or against them. They don't have that control at the moment you would usually associate with an Antonio Conte side."

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Listen and subscribe on:

Latest episode: Yet more Man Utd & Spurs issues, Arsenal on the up, pressure on Rodgers, Everton struggles and Newcastle resurgence

After a winter break of its own, The Essential Football Podcast returns as guest host Charlotte Marsh is joined by Sky Sports football features writer Adam Bate and digital football journalist Ron Walker to look back on the midweek action and ahead to another captivating round of Premier League games which could have ramifications at both ends of the table.

PART ONE | With more rumours circulating around Old Trafford and two points dropped at Burnley, what's the state of affairs looking like in Manchester United's top-four chase? What's been behind the upturn in form for Southampton, their opponents on Saturday? We discuss Spurs' disappointing evening against the Saints in midweek, ask whether Wolves will stop them bouncing back, and decide who's best-placed in the race for the Champions League spots...

PART TWO | How serious - and warranted - is the pressure on Brendan Rodgers at Leicester? How much can we read into West Ham, their next opponents, beating Watford on Tuesday night? What's changed the mood at Newcastle so quickly, and will Aston Villa - and perhaps Jacob Ramsey - bring it crashing back to earth this weekend?

PART THREE | Frank Lampard takes charge of his first home Premier League game with Everton this weekend, but is the pressure already on as Leeds visit Goodison Park? Are Manchester City really not the best in the world, as Pep Guardiola has said, and where do Norwich even begin to hope of taking any points off them at Carrow Road, live on Saturday Night Football?

Mark your cards for our preview show before the weekend's action, and our Monday review show summing up all the talking points, featuring verdicts from Sky Sports' pundits, writers, and Sky Sports News reporters.

And whether reacting to a shock managerial sacking, or a deep-dive into Manchester United's transfer policy, you can also look out for our special one-off and international episodes throughout the season.

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Castbox or wherever else you consume your podcasts, and keep an eye on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App for the best-written analysis, video and live blogs throughout the new season.

The panel will answer the best of your Twitter questions - send your requests to @SkySportsPL and use the hashtag #EssentialPodcast

The Sky Sports Football podcast will continue to house a range of audio offerings, including Women's Football Show, Monday Night Football and Super Sunday.

And don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement, the Scottish Football Podcast and the EFL podcast.