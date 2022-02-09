Tottenham 2-3 Southampton: Che Adams goal completes remarkable comeback as Saints stun Spurs

Southampton pulled off a stunning, late comeback at Tottenham as Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams struck in the space of three minutes to seal a 3-2 win in a breathless encounter.
The visitors appeared to be heading for defeat after Heung-Min Son slid home Lucas Moura's cross (70) in controversial circumstances, with Saints striker Armando Broja down injured following a robust aerial challenge by Emerson Royal.
Broja required several minutes of treatment during which time tempers frayed on the touchline, where Antonio Conte needed to be pulled back by his assistants, but Saints fought back when play resumed as Elyounoussi (79) and Adams (82) headed in from James Ward-Prowse crosses to silence the home crowd.
Earlier, a Jan Bednarek own goal (18) had put Spurs in front but Southampton went on to dominate the rest of the first half and were unfortunate not to go into the break in front after Broja equalised with a low strike from a Romain Perraud cross (23).
Spurs improved in the second period and there was still time for more drama in stoppage time, when substitute Steven Bergwijn appeared to have levelled for the hosts from close-range, only for the goal to be belatedly disallowed for offside by VAR.
What's next?
Spurs are back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to face Wolves in the Premier League, with kick-off at 2pm.
Southampton resume their Premier League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm.