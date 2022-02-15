EFL highlights and round-up: QPR stumble again; Wigan close gap

Substitute Tyler Burey scored his first senior goal for Millwall as they dealt London rivals QPR's promotion hopes another blow with a 2-0 Championship victory at The Den.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the first half and it was his fine finish that sealed a second win in a row for Gary Rowett's side, who lifted themselves up to 14th in the league table after Mason Bennett's opener.

QPR were hoping for a reaction to Saturday's shock narrow defeat at Barnsley but they failed to get anything from the game as they remain fourth - six points behind second-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more.

Second-half goals from Joel Bagan and Mark Harris enabled Cardiff to make it back-to-back home wins as they beat Coventry 2-0.

Three days on from notching his first goal for the club, 20-year-old wing-back Bagan opened the scoring in the 72nd minute and Harris sealed the win three minutes from time.

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run to seven games following a 0-0 draw against Hull.

Sky Bet League One

Wigan closed the gap on League One leaders Rotherham to six points after seeing off Crewe 2-0 at the DW Stadium.

Second-half goals from Callum Lang and James McClean sealed the win for the Latics. As they gave themselves a five-point gap above third-placed MK Dons with three games in hand, and they also have two in hand over the league-leading Millers.

Doncaster maintained their 18-year hoodoo over Lincoln, with Dan Gardner's second-half penalty earning League One's bottom side a precious 1-0 victory at the LNER Arena.

Gardner's winning kick came following a half-hour stoppage due to a home fan being taken ill, with the success boosting Rovers' hopes of avoiding the drop as they moved six points from safety.

Burton upset the form book to run out 3-1 winners over Bolton at the Pirelli Stadium.

Winless in their last four at home Burton left their visitors shellshocked as they ruthlessly exposed Bolton's defensive weaknesses at set-pieces. Early goals from Joe Powell and a John Brayford double sealed it, while Dion Charles notched a late consolation.

Sky Bet League Two

Exeter fought back from 3-1 down to claim a 4-3 win against Harrogate in a sensational game at St James Park.

Harrogate made a dream start with a goal inside four minutes as Nigel Atangana's poor pass was quickly snapped up by Jack Diamond and the ball was squared to Luke Armstrong, who had time to take a touch and roll it past Cameron Dawson.

Jack Muldoon doubled the lead after 19 minutes when Exeter failed to deal with a corner and as the ball was returned into the penalty box, Muldoon was on hand to turn in from close range.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor quickly made a change by introducing Josh Coley and he injected life into the Grecians, who reduced the arrears after 37 minutes when Archie Collins was brought down inside the penalty box and Jevani Brown reduced the arrears.

Harrogate started the second half well and it came as no surprise when George Thompson met Lewis Page's corner in the 64th minute with a bullet header that gave Dawson no chance.

Jonathan Grounds lashed in from six yards for Exeter, with 20 minutes remaining, to make it 3-2 and then substitute Tim Dieng levelled it up with a lovely glancing header from Jake Caprice's cross nine minutes from time.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Jack Sparkes curled a stunning shot with the outside of his left foot over the head of the goalkeeper and into the far corner to claim an incredible win.

Goals early in each half from Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins saw Bristol Rovers end Sutton's 10-match unbeaten League Two run with a 2-0 win at the Memorial Stadium.

Peter Clarke's own goal sealed a 1-0 win for Hartlepool against Tranmere.