Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp wants James Milner to stay beyond current contract

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has asked the club to open talks with James Milner about a new contract.

Discussions with Milner's representatives are yet to take place, however, indicating that reports today the club have made him an offer are wide of the mark.

Milner's current deal expires in the summer and the manager wants to have the 36-year-old in his squad next season.

The ex-England international has continued to play an important role in Klopp's squad this season despite his advancing years, making 16 Premier League appearances and four in the Champions League.

Image: Milner's current deal expires in the summer

It is understood Klopp is keen for the midfielder to extend his stay for at least another season.

"There is no chance Milly will retire next year, he is desperate to play on and I understand," he said on Friday.

"Life after your career, when you are lucky enough to stay healthy, is much longer than your career so you usually extend your career as long as you can if you can play football.

"I think Milly will be fine after his career as well but he obviously loves what he is doing and he will play football next year, definitely."

Image: Klopp appreciates the value of experience

Jurgen Klopp believes clubs can still reap the benefits of retaining players into their mid-30s - which could offer hope of a resolution to Mohamed Salah's contract impasse.

The Liverpool forward turns 30 in the summer, when he will have 12 months left on his current deal.

It is believed the Premier League's current leading scorer is looking for an improved contract in excess of £300,000-a-week but the Egypt international has frequently stressed it is not about the money and he is keen to stay.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have always been reluctant to offer lucrative contracts to players over the age of 30 but the form Salah is showing and his superior fitness suggests he could continue at the highest level for several years more.

Salah will be the last of Liverpool's famed front three to turn 30, Sadio Mane celebrates a similar birthday in April, while Roberto Firmino is 31 in October and both, too, have contracts which expire in 16 months' time.

