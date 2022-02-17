Antonio Rudiger: No talks over new Chelsea contract

There are currently no talks between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Discussions between the centre-back's representatives and Chelsea had taken place last month but, as yet, no new, improved official offer has been tabled.

Rudiger's contract is up in the summer and he says he is happy at the club, but insists "there are also other people who have to make decisions".

Real Madrid are one of a number of European clubs interested in signing Rudiger on a pre-contract agreement - and talks are ongoing with Rudiger's representatives.

Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be keen, though any potential move to Paris has been complicated by the uncertain future of head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is also a long-term admirer of Rudiger.

It is understood Chelsea would have to make the 28-year-old Germany international the highest-paid defender in the Premier League to keep him, while foreign clubs know they could potentially make up the required financial package in the form of signing-on bonuses as a move would not require a transfer fee.

Rudiger himself is fully focused on playing for Chelsea. Head coach Thomas Tuchel continues to pick him despite his contract situation - Rudiger has played more minutes than any other Chelsea player this season.

