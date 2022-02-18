Giovanni van Bronckhorst switches Rangers focus to Scottish Premiership battle after Dortmund victory

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhost says he will have no trouble refocusing his players for the domestic battle with Celtic after their famous Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Rangers stunned the Bundesliga side in their Europa League play-off first leg at the Westfalenstadion on Thursday night, winning 4-2 to take full control of the tie.

Now the attention switches back to the Scottish Premiership as they look to keep up the pressure on leaders Celtic by beating Dundee United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he is proud of Rangers' performance in Germany

And van Bronckhorst is certain none of his players will let the excitement of that European will affect them at Tannadice Park.

"Emotions are still really good but we focus now on preparing the team for Sunday," said the Dutchman

"It's definitely, for me and the players, a very historic win. We know it's only half way and we have another game to play at Ibrox with the full backing of the fans so hopefully we can make sure this win takes us into the next round."

John McLaughlin, Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala are expected to return to the squad for the game against Thomas Courts' side after missing the trip to Germany.

"We all know the importance of this game, the players are in a good place and are really focused," the manager added.

Image: Rangers' John Lundstram, left, celebrates after he scored scores the third against Dortmund

"We have a good performance but now we want to switch our focus to the league and we know it's going to be a tough game. We need the points so we need to be up for the challenge and I think we will be."

More to come from Ryan Kent

Rangers winger Ryan Kent was impressive form again in Thursday night's Europa League win over Dortmund.

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves compared him to Bayern Munich and France legend Franck Ribery for his tricky wing play.

Image: Ryan Kent impressed in Rangers' win over Borussia Dortmund

The two-time Champions League winner felt it was the sort of performance that would have some of Europe's top clubs queuing up looking to sign the Ibrox forward.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes there is even more to come from the 25-year-old.

"We know the qualities of Ryan and I can see the comparison because I think they both play the same way. They're not very big, they move very lightly and they can beat players one on one," he said.

I'm really happy for Ryan with the performances he's putting in and the danger he has when we're attacking. I think he's getting better with every game and hopefully we can improve his performances and his development. He's definitely one of the players who is stepping up his game in recent weeks."