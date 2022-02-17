Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side stun hosts to take control of Europa League play-off tie

Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League play-off first leg at the Westfalenstadion, winning 4-2 and taking full control of the tie.

Dortmund had dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, and as such, would have been among the favourites to win the overall competition.

But their 1,000 game at the Westfalenstadion did not go to plan as Scottish Premiership champions Rangers picked up an impressive victory in Germany.

They raced into a quick 2-0 lead late in the first half. A superb use of VAR spotted a handball from Dan-Axel Zagadou from a Rangers corner, and after consulting the pitchside monitor, referee Clement Turpin awarded the visitors the penalty.

Gers captain James Tavernier (38) stepped up at the vital moment, and send Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Team news Dortmund were unchanged after beating Union Berlin at the weekend. However, they remained without star striker Erling Haaland due to injury.

Rangers made two changes from the side that beat Hibernian 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership last week. Leon Balogun and Glen Kamara dropped out of the side, with Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack back into the XI. Barisic was the only player to keep his spot from the team that faced Annan in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Three minutes later, Alfredo Morelos added the second. Tavernier was involved again, with his corner flicked on by Joe Aribo at the near post. The Rangers striker was free towards the back to then poke the bouncing ball home (41).

There was another goal glut after the break too. John Lundstram (49) added Rangers' third in superb fashion after Ryan Kent had once again beaten Manuel Akanji down the left. His cut-back was fired home by the midfielder, but Dortmund soon pulled a goal back.

Donyell Malen made a driving run into a packed box, with Akanji tapping the loose ball into Jude Bellingham's path. The England international then fired the ball home past Allan McGregor (51).

VAR reared its head once again soon after as a fourth Rangers goal was initially flagged for offside. Dortmund and Zagadou (54) would have been sick of the sight of the referee looking at the monitor, but the replays showed that in fact, there was no offside as the defender turned Morelos' shot into his own net.

The offside decision was overturned to send Rangers into a 4-1 lead and take a firm grip of the play-off time.

Image: John Lundstram, left, celebrates after he scored Rangers' third goal

Dortmund did give themselves a lifeline late in the game. Raphael Guerreiro (82) shifted himself into some space and produced a fine finish of his own, hammering the ball past a rooted McGregor.

The result will go down as one of Rangers' finest European results and see them take a huge step into the last-16 draw ahead of what is sure to be an enthralling tie at Ibrox next Thursday

What's next?

Borussia Dortmund are back in Bundesliga action when they welcome Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm. Rangers will also play live on Sky Sports on Sunday when they travel to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership; kick-off 12pm.

Live Bundesliga Sunday 20th February 4:30pm

The return leg will then be played at Ibrox on Thursday February 24.