Europa League: Fixtures and schedule for latter stages of 2021/22 tournament

As the 2021/22 Europa League returns for the knockout round play-offs, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

What is a play-off round and what's changed about the Europa League?

Starting from this season, the Europa League group stage has been truncated to eight groups. Instead of a round of 32, the eight second-placed teams will meet one of the eight sides finishing third in their respective Champions League groups in a two-legged play-off round in February.

Image: Rangers are the only British side taking part in the knockout round play-offs, having finished second in Group A

Those eight teams will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16 in March.

The teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will also see their European seasons extended for the first time, with those eight sides facing one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16 of that competition.

Image: Sevilla - the 2019/20 Europa League winners - face Dinamo Zagreb in the knockout round play-offs

Knockout round play-offs

Thursday February 17

Thursday February 24

Round of 16

Group winners who have already qualified

Lyon

Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Red Star Belgrade

Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday February 25.

First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday March 10; Second legs on Thursday March 17.

Quarter-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday April 7; Second legs on Thursday April 14.

Semi-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday April 28; Second legs on Thursday May 5.

Final

Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 18 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla.