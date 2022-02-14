Europa League: Fixtures and schedule for latter stages of 2021/22 tournament

Europa League returns this week for the knockout round play-offs, with the first legs taking place on Thursday February 17; Rangers travel to Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona host Napoli and 2019/20 champions Sevilla take on Dinamo Zagreb; Second legs will take place on Thursday February 24

Monday 14 February 2022 10:37, UK

As the 2021/22 Europa League returns for the knockout round play-offs, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

What is a play-off round and what's changed about the Europa League?

Starting from this season, the Europa League group stage has been truncated to eight groups. Instead of a round of 32, the eight second-placed teams will meet one of the eight sides finishing third in their respective Champions League groups in a two-legged play-off round in February.

Rangers are the only British side taking part in the knockout round play-offs, having finished second in Group A
Image: Rangers are the only British side taking part in the knockout round play-offs, having finished second in Group A

Those eight teams will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16 in March.

The teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will also see their European seasons extended for the first time, with those eight sides facing one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16 of that competition.

Sevilla - the 2019/20 Europa League winners - face Dinamo Zagreb in the knockout round play-offs
Image: Sevilla - the 2019/20 Europa League winners - face Dinamo Zagreb in the knockout round play-offs

Knockout round play-offs

Thursday February 17

Trending

Thursday February 24

Round of 16

Group winners who have already qualified

Also See:

  • Lyon
  • Monaco
  • Spartak Moscow
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Galatasaray
  • Red Star Belgrade
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • West Ham

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday February 25.

First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday March 10; Second legs on Thursday March 17.

Quarter-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday April 7; Second legs on Thursday April 14.

Semi-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday April 28; Second legs on Thursday May 5.

Final

Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 18 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema