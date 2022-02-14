Europa League: Fixtures and schedule for latter stages of 2021/22 tournament

As the 2021/22 Europa League returns for the knockout round play-offs, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.
What is a play-off round and what's changed about the Europa League?
Starting from this season, the Europa League group stage has been truncated to eight groups. Instead of a round of 32, the eight second-placed teams will meet one of the eight sides finishing third in their respective Champions League groups in a two-legged play-off round in February.
Those eight teams will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16 in March.
The teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will also see their European seasons extended for the first time, with those eight sides facing one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16 of that competition.
Knockout round play-offs
Thursday February 17
- Barcelona vs Napoli (5.45pm)
- Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers (5.45pm)
- Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga (5.45pm)
- Zenit St Petersburg vs Real Betis (5.45pm)
- Atalanta vs Olympiakos (8pm)
- Porto vs Lazio (8pm)
- RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad (8pm)
- Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb (8pm)
Thursday February 24
- Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla (5.45pm)
- Lazio vs Porto (5.45pm)
- Olympiakos vs Atalanta (5.45pm)
- Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig (5.45pm)
- Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol (8pm)
- Napoli vs Barcelona (8pm)
- Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund (8pm)
- Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg (8pm)
Round of 16
Group winners who have already qualified
- Lyon
- Monaco
- Spartak Moscow
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Galatasaray
- Red Star Belgrade
- Bayer Leverkusen
- West Ham
Draw scheduled to take place on Friday February 25.
First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday March 10; Second legs on Thursday March 17.
Quarter-finals
Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.
First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday April 7; Second legs on Thursday April 14.
Semi-finals
Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.
First legs scheduled to be played on Thursday April 28; Second legs on Thursday May 5.
Final
Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 18 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla.