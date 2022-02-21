Neymar: Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward says he would like to play in MLS before retirement

Neymar would like to play in the MLS for at least a season before he calls time on his career.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward, who is under contract at the French club until June 2025, said he was more likely to play in the US than return to his home country.

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," the 30-year-old said on the Fenomenos podcast. "I have some doubts about that.

"I'd love to play in the US actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season.

"First of all their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation," Neymar joked.

The former Barcelona player said he had not decided when he would hang up his boots but added he would play at least until the end of his PSG contract.

"I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32. But it's just a joke. I don't know," he said.

"Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body as well. Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French football expert says Kylian Mbappe's future is still up in the air after the PSG forward scored their winning goal against suitors Real Madrid last week

Neymar's PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe says he is undecided about his future as he enters the final five months of his contract.

Mbappe, 23, scored a stoppage-time winner for the French club in last week's Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes, in a game that was billed as his audition for the Spanish club.

Real are favourites to sign him on a free transfer in the summer after PSG rejected their £135m bid for the forward last August, despite him being in the final 12 months of his contract.

But when Mbappe faced the inevitable questions on his future after Tuesday night's game, he insisted he was biding his time before making a call on whether to remain in Paris or leave in the summer.

"No, I've not decided," he replied. "I give my best, and then we will see what happens next season."

Mbappe, who has 22 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for PSG this season, is expected by many to move to Real on a free transfer at the end of this campaign, having so far resisted to sign a new deal with the Parisian club.

"How to ignore the [transfer] context? It's easy, you have to play football," Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs.

"I'm a PSG player, I'm always very happy."