Stephen Robinson: St Mirren close to appointing Morecambe boss to replace Jim Goodwin

St Mirren are close to appointing former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson as their new manager.

The cinch Premiership side are looking for a new manager after former boss Jim Goodwin left the club for Aberdeen at the weekend.

Robinson is currently in charge of League One side Morecambe, who confirmed on Monday that they have "reluctantly" given St Mirren permission to speak with their manager.

Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown and Steven Naismith had been in the running for the St Mirren job, but the Buddies have now agreed a compensation deal with Morecambe.

St Mirren were previously given permission to hold talks with Naismith - a coach at Hearts and part of the Scotland coaching set-up.

St Mirren travel to Dundee for their next game on Wednesday.

Morecambe statement on Robinson

The League One statement read: "Morecambe FC can confirm that we have been approached by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren to speak to manager Stephen Robinson in relation to their managerial vacancy.

"The club has reluctantly granted St Mirren permission to speak to Stephen regarding the position.

"We hope for a swift resolution to this matter."