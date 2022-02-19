Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: Greg Kiltie grabs point at Livi as visitors begin life after Jim Goodwin

Greg Kiltie’s late goal secured St Mirren a draw at Livingston after losing manager Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen earlier in the day.

Bruce Anderson looked to have handed the Paisley side their first defeat of 2022 until Kiltie struck on 78 minutes.

Saints lost Charles Dunne to a straight red card five minutes after levelling but held on to take a point.

Interim manager Jamie Langfield had resisted the urge to put his own stamp on the team, selecting the same starting XI that had knocked Kelty Hearts out of the Scottish Cup.

Livingston were similarly unchanged from their penalty shoot-out loss to Hearts the previous weekend.

Saints had the first chance of the game. Jordan Jones worked a one-two with Connor Ronan but his shot was weak and found the side-netting.

The home side responded with an Anderson shot that went just wide following a run forward by Nicky Devlin.

Stephane Omeonga then had an effort from distance that sailed over the top before Ayo Obileye’s header from an Alan Forrest corner also went over.

Jason Holt then forced Jak Alnwick into the first save of the game with a drive from the edge of the box that the St Mirren goalkeeper fielded easily.

The home fans appealed for a red card early in the second half when Anderson went down holding his face after Dunne had run past him but referee Willie Collum saw nothing amiss.

Joel Nouble then had a chance at the back post as Forrest’s deflected effort fell into his path but the forward made a mess of his finish.

The former Arbroath loanee, however, had a hand in helping Livi move in front. He sent Devlin clear down the right who then crossed for Anderson.

His first effort hit the post but the ball bounced back off the striker, with defender Joe Shaughnessy in close order, and rolled into the net for a fortunate opener.

Saints drew level 12 minutes from time. Scott Tanser’s corner was headed back across goal by Marcus Fraser before falling for Kiltie who drove a low shot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men late in the game when Dunne was adjudged to have caught Sebastian Soto in the face and shown a straight red card.

And from the resulting free kick, Alnwick made a brilliant save to prevent another own goal after Fraser’s attempted clearance had cannoned against Richard Tait.

What the manager's said...

Livingston boss David Martindale: "We created the better chances and have to have more composure in the final third. I had a bit of a go at the forwards as I believe they have to do more. They have to be more clinical but at no point did I feel under pressure by St Mirren.

"I'm bitterly disappointed because it was a chance to get us in the top six. We are unbeaten in three games over 10 days and I should be happy. But I'm not because we have dropped four points and are out of the Scottish Cup."

St Mirren interim manager Jamie Langfield: "Livingston were better than us. But to keep our unbeaten run going, especially after the last couple of days, is testament to the players. Our boys battled and got us a point.

"You saw in the first half we were a wee bit all over the place. I'll take full responsibility for that because we've probably not done enough work as we should be doing going into a game. It's been a bit more hectic and all over the place.

"In the second half, they were causing us a lot of problems down our left-hand side, so we had to change it. I think I was booed for taking off Jordan Jones and bringing on Scott Tanser!

"But it worked - and it's full credit to the players. They have this winning mentality just now and don't want to be defeated."

Livingston travel to Dundee next Saturday (3pm), while St Mirren also visit Dundee next on Wednesday (7.45pm).