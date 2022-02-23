Europa League & ECL last 16: Who has qualified and when is the draw?

The 2021/22 Europa League final is set to take place on Wednesday May 18 in Seville; The draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League last 16 take place on Friday February 25; follow the draws with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app

Thursday 24 February 2022 23:07, UK

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AND EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE TROPHIES

The Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draws take place on Friday, but who has made it through and who could the British sides face?

When are the draws ?

The Europa League last-16 draw will take place on Friday, February 25 in Nyon at 11am UK time.

It will be followed by the last-16 draw for the Europa Conference League, which will start at 12pm UK time, also in Nyon.

You will be able to follow both draws across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Europa League

Which teams are in the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw features 16 teams.

Trending

The eight group winners from the UEFA Europa League group stage are already in the hat and they will be joined by the eight winners from the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Who has qualified?

Jarrod Bowen celebrates his goal with Manuel Lanzini
Image: West Ham are already in the hat for the Europa league last-16 draw

The following eight teams are seeded in the draw after topping their Europa League group...

Also See:

  • Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
  • Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
  • Galatasaray (Turkey)
  • Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
  • Lyon (France)
  • Monaco (France)
  • Spartak Moscow (Russia)
  • West Ham (England)

They are joined by eight unseeded teams, who booked their place after winning their play-off tie...

DORTMUND, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 17: Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring to make it 4-1. during a UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg match between Borrusia Dortmund and Rangers at the Signal Iduna Park, on February 17, 2022, in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Rangers are in a good position to reach the Europa League last -16 after a 4-2 win in Dortmund
  • Barcelona (Spain)
  • Rangers (Scotland)
  • Braga (Portugal)
  • Real Betis (Spain)
  • Atalanta (Italy)
  • FC Porto (Portugal)
  • RB Leipzig (Germany)
  • Sevilla (Spain)

How the draw works...

The eight sides who won their Europa League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who won their play-off tie.

No team can play a club from their own country.

The sides who finished top of their Europa League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.

What are the key Europa League dates?

March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Europa Conference League

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?

The draw features 16 teams.

The eight group winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage are already in the hat and they will be joined by the eight winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Who has qualified?

Tammy Abraham was on the scoresheet for Roma
Image: Tammy Abraham's Roma are in the hat for the ECL last-16 draw

The following eight teams are seeded in the draw after topping their Europa Conference League group...

  • AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
  • Basel (Switzerland)
  • Copenhagen (Denmark)
  • Feyenoord (Netherlands)
  • Gent (Belgium)
  • LASK (Austria)
  • Rennes (France)
  • Roma (Italy)

They are joined by eight unseeded teams, who booked their place after winning their play-off tie...

Leicester&#39;s superior quality eventually told
Image: Leicester still have to get past Randers to reach the ECL last-16 draw
  • PAOK Salonika (Greece)
  • Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
  • PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
  • Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands)
  • Bodo/Glimt (Norway)
  • Leicester City (England)
  • Marseille (France)
  • Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

How the draw works...

The eight sides who won their Europa Conference League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who won their play-off tie.

No team can play a club from their own country.

The sides who finished top of their Europa Conference League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.

What are the key Europa Conference League dates?

March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 26: Final (Tirana, Albania)

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:30pm.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema