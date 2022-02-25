Europa League draw: West Ham face Sevilla test as Rangers take on Red Star Belgrade; Leicester vs Rennes in ECL

West Ham face a daunting Europa League last-16 tie as they take on record six-time winners Sevilla.
The Andalusian club, who won the competition three times in a row between 2014 and 2016, are one of only two sides along with Real Madrid to have retained their title.
The Hammers have reached the last 16 of the Europa League for the first time while Sevilla have won the tournament on four of their last five appearances.
West Ham were one of the seeded teams in Friday's draw having been among the sides who finished top of their Europa League groups, meaning they will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.
It means they will head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for the first leg on March 10 to take on Julen Lopetegui's side, where the final will take place this year in May.
The return leg is in London on March 17. Sevilla came through their knockout play-off tie against Dinamo Zagreb with a 3-2 aggregate win, despite losing 1-0 in Croatia on Thursday night.
Rangers will play Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16, with the first leg taking place at Ibrox.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side pulled off a spirited 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Dortmund in front of a raucous Ibrox crowd to progress 6-4 on aggregate.
Red Star Belgrade were seeded after finishing top of Group F ahead of Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets. They currently sit second in the Serbian SuperLiga.
Elsewhere, Barcelona will host Galatasaray in their first leg while Real Betis face Eintracht Frankfurt.
Barca hit top gear to trounce Napoli 4-2 away from home on Thursday and sail into the last 16 of the Europa League 5-3 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.
Spartak Moscow face RB Leipzig, with the Russian club playing their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European soccer governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.
Europa League last-16 draw in full
- Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade
- Braga vs Monaco
- FC Porto vs Lyon
- Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Sevilla vs West Ham
- Barcelona vs Galatasaray
- RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow
- Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt
When are the last-16 ties?
The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.
What are the key Europa League dates?
March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)
All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.
Europa Conference League draw
Leicester will face Ligue 1 club Rennes in the Europa Conference League last 16.
The Foxes, who failed to progress from the group stage of the Europa League, completed the job away to Danish side Randers to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, winning Thursday's knockout stage playoff second leg 3-1 to complete a 7-2 aggregate win.
Rennes finished top of Europa Conference League Group G, above Vitesse, Tottenham and NS Mura to be seeded for Friday's draw.
The French outfit drew 2-2 with Tottenham at home before they were awarded a 3-0 win for the away fixture due to numerous positive Covid-19 tests in the Spurs squad.
The first leg of the tie will be played on March 10 at the King Power Stadium, with the return in France a week later. The inaugural final of the competition will take place in Tirana, Albania on May 25.
Jose Mourinho's Roma head to face fellow Tottenham conquerors Vitesse in the Netherlands in the first leg of their last-16 tie while PSV Eindhoven will take on Copenhagen.
PSV overcame Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 on aggregate by earning a 1-1 draw in Israel although the game was in danger of being abandoned early in the second half after objects were thrown on the pitch.
Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt beat Celtic 2-0 to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Scottish Premiership leaders, and their reward for progressing to the last 16 is to face AZ Alkmaar.
Elsewhere, Marseille will face Basel of Switzerland. The Ligue 1 club won 3-0 at Qarabag to progress 6-1 on aggregate from the knockout play-off.
Europa Conference League draw in full
- Leicester City vs Rennes
- Marseille vs Basel
- PAOK Salonika vs Gent
- Vitesse vs AS Roma
- PSV Eindhoven vs Copenhagen
- Slavia Prague vs LASK
- Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar
- Partizan Belgrade vs Feyenoord
When are the last-16 ties?
The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.
What are the key Europa Conference League dates?
March 10 & 17: Round of 16
March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw
April 7 &14: Quarter-finals
April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals
May 26: Final (Tirana, Albania)