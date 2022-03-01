Scottish Premiership previews: Team news, stats and St Johnstone vs Rangers live on Sky Sports

There's a full midweek round of Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday, including St Johnstone vs Rangers live on Sky.

Team news

On-loan forward Glenn Middleton is not allowed to play for St Johnstone against parent club Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark has an outside chance of returning from a calf problem.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Callum Booth (groin), Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson (both ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Rangers have seven players missing for the trip to Perth.

Aaron Ramsey, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all missing.

Long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Opta stats

St. Johnstone have only won one of their last 25 league meetings with Rangers (D6 L18), and are winless in their last 12 (D3 L9) since a 3-1 triumph at Ibrox in December 2017.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 14 league away games at St. Johnstone (W11 D3) since a 4-1 loss in March 2010 under Walter Smith.

St. Johnstone are unbeaten in three home league games (W1 D2); they are yet to go four in a row at McDiarmid Park without defeat under Callum Davidson, last doing so in March 2020 under Tommy Wright.

Rangers are without a win in their last four away league outings (D3 L1); they haven't gone longer without an away win within a single Scottish Premiership campaign since April 2017 (run of five).

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has scored four goals in his last five league starts at McDiarmid Park against St. Johnstone, although has failed to find the net in both of his last two.

Team news

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is rated 50/50 for Wednesday's visit of St Mirren.

The Greek forward missed Sunday's draw with Hibernian through illness and a late decision will be made on his fitness, with a starting spot unlikely.

Mikey Johnston (ankle), David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Kyogo Furuhashi (all hamstring) remain out for the cinch Premiership leaders.

Connor Ronan is suspended for St Mirren following his red card against Hearts.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder picked up a two-match ban.

Matt Millar is also missing with a slight injury.

Opta stats

Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league meetings with St. Mirren, losing the other 1-2 in January 2021.

St. Mirren have failed to score in each of their last three league matches against Celtic, and lost their previous league visit to Celtic Park this season 6-0, which was the first time they have conceded six goals in a single top-flight league match since a 7-0 defeat to Celtic in February 2009.

Celtic are unbeaten in 19 home league games (W16 D3), winning each of their last seven in a row. The last side to win away at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership were St. Mirren in January 2021 (2-1).

Since losing three consecutive away league outings from November to December, St. Mirren have remained unbeaten in their last three on the road in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D1).

Nine of Celtic's last 11 league goals at Celtic Park have been scored in the first half of matches, with the only exceptions in this run being match-winning goals scored in the final five minutes (Liel Abada, 90th minute v Dundee United in January and Giorgos Giakoumakis, 86th minute v Dundee in February).

Team news

Dundee forwards Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden drop out of the squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Hibernian through coronavirus-related absences.

Lee Ashcroft has returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) remain out.

Hibs could be without more than 10 players for their trip to Dens Park, with Kevin Nisbet facing a lay-off with a knee problem he sustained against Celtic.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey is also doubtful with an injury he suffered on Sunday, while a couple of unnamed players are struggling with illness.

Demetri Mitchell (foot), Paul Hanlon (heel), Kyle Magennis (groin) and Harry Clarke (hamstring) are all out, while Paul McGinn and Joe Newell remain sidelined by knocks. James Scott and Elias Melkersen are set to remain out.

Opta stats

Dundee have won just one of their last 19 top-flight league matches against Hibernian (D8 L10), and are winless in 10 such meetings (D4 L6) since a 3-1 victory under Barry Smith in November 2012.

Hibernian have only lost one of their last 15 Scottish Premiership matches versus newly promoted opponents (W7 D7), a 2-1 defeat at Ross County in December 2019.

Dundee won their last midweek league match (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) 2-1 against Hearts; they last won consecutive midweek fixtures in the Scottish Premiership in April 2015 under Paul Hartley.

Hibernian have won just two of their last 12 away league games (D4 L6), failing to score in each of their last three on the road (D1 L2).

This will be Dundee manager Mark McGhee's first top-flight league meeting with Hibernian since a 4-2 win with Aberdeen in October 2010.

Team news

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is set to have plenty of options to select from as his side host Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday.

Michael Smith is the only definite absentee as he continues to be troubled by back spasms.

The key trio of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce all returned to action in Saturday's 2-0 win at St Mirren.

Aberdeen have been dealt a new blow with the news that on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery is facing a lay-off with the injury he sustained against Dundee United on Saturday.

Scott Brown is pushing for a return from a hamstring injury, while others who missed out at the weekend through illness or injury, including Calvin Ramsay, Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie, will face late checks.

Marley Watkins (foot), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Andrew Considine (knee) all remain sidelined.

Opta stats

Hearts are unbeaten in their last six home league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D3) since a 2-1 defeat in May 2017 under Ian Cathro.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in five league matches against Hearts (W3 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in March 2019.

After losing their last home league game 2-1 to Dundee, Hearts are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back home defeats in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since December 2019 (run of three).

Aberdeen have only won one of their last 13 away league fixtures (D4 L8), a 1-0 win at St. Johnstone in December. Indeed, only Dundee (eight) have picked up fewer points away from home in this season's Scottish Premiership than Aberdeen (10).

Ellis Simms has scored in both of his last two home league games for Hearts; the last player to score in three consecutive home appearances for the club in the Scottish Premiership was Kyle Lafferty from May to August 2018.

Team news

Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a near full-strength squad to select from for the visit of Dundee United.

Defender Jack McMillan still has a "slight knock" and may not be fit enough to return but everyone else is available.

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov made his first appearance in the match-day squad as a substitute in last weekend's win at Dundee.

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt will miss out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Aberdeen.

But the Wales international could return for the weekend.

Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness.

Opta stats

Livingston have only lost one of their last six top-flight league matches against Dundee United (W4 D1), going down 3-0 in February 2021.

Dundee United's last top-flight win away to Livingston came back in February 2005 under Ian McCall thanks to strikes from Stephen Crawford and James Grady; they have visited four times in the top tier since, losing three and drawing one.

Livingston have only lost one of their last six home league matches (W3 D2), a 1-2 defeat to St. Johnstone in February.

Dundee United have won two and drawn one of their last three midweek games in the Scottish Premiership (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday); they had only won one of their previous 21 such fixtures in the competition before this (D7 L13).

Dundee United's Tony Watt has scored in both of his last two league appearances at the Tony Macaroni Arena, netting for Motherwell in both August 2021 and October 2020.

Team news

Kevin Van Veen is likely to miss Motherwell's cinch Premiership encounter against Ross County with a shoulder injury.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock but back-up goalkeeper Scott Fox returns from illness.

Midfielder Barry Maguire has been ruled out for the season following surgery on his quad tear.

Ross County saw their injury issues ease on Saturday when Jack Burroughs returned off the bench against St Johnstone.

David Cancola and Blair Spittal were still absent.

Recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Opta stats

Both teams have scored in each of the last four league matches played between Motherwell and Ross County, with each side winning twice each in this time.

Ross County are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with Motherwell for the first time since January 2016, having beaten the Steelmen 3-1 in January.

After having won each of their final four home league matches of 2021, Motherwell are since yet to win on home soil in the Scottish Premiership in 2022 (P3 W0 D2 L1).

Ross County have lost three of their last four away league games (W1), this after having only lost one of their previous five on the road beforehand (W2 D2).

Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook has scored three goals in two league games against Motherwell this season, scoring a brace in his last such match in January.

