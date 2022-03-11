Arsenal vs Leicester: Stats analysis, including Alexandre Lacazette creativity and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall emergence

Arsenal have emerged as the new dominant force to secure a top-four finish with eight wins from 10 league games since mid-December - but upcoming visitors Leicester are enduring somewhat polarised form.

The Gunners host Brendan Rodgers' side in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday and go into the game as the most in-form side in the division since mid-December - gleaning the same number of points as league-leaders Manchester City but pipping Pep Guardiola's side with a +16 goal difference.

Arsenal

Leicester City Sunday 13th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Mikel Arteta was under-fire after losing the opening three games of the campaign, having spent a league-topping £156.8m on transfers in the summer - but doubts dissipated as the Spaniard steered his side steadily into the upper rungs.

The graphic below shows Arsenal's average expected goals as a rolling 10-game average under Arteta and reveals how the team are now carving more clear-cut chances than ever before - and conceding fewer than ever at the other end of the pitch.

The Gunners have focussed on creating more chances from central areas this season, with passes leading to shots typically coming from shorter exchanges. In fact, no other team has created more chances from the middle third.

Advanced metrics also confirm Arteta's young side have narrowed: average passing sequences now span less distance across the width of the pitch - with notable spikes for through balls cutting defensive lines and pressing from the front.

Young guns Arsenal's starting XI has clocked a league-low average age of just 24 years and 277 days this season - one year younger than the next youngest side, Brentford.

In terms of style shifts among the players, Alexandre Lacazette stands out. While his returns in front of goal have plummeted, the Frenchman has notched a team-topping seven assists - while only playmaker Martin Odegaard has created more chances from open play per 90 minutes.

The tweaks have certainly paid dividends for Arsenal, collecting 14 points more than at the same stage last season. Meanwhile, upcoming visitors Leicester have notched polar-opposite returns with 16 fewer points.

What's going wrong at Leicester?

Defensive issues appear to be at the root of Leicester's current slump, with significant increases in goals conceded, expected goals conceded, shots faced and shots on target faced.

Image: Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has worked even harder this season with a save percentage of 68 per cent, compared with 65 per cent last term

In particular, Rodgers' side have come under scrutiny for struggling to defend set-pieces this season. The stats are certainly damning, with a league-topping 14 goals shipped and a league-high 122 shots faced from set-plays.

However, it is not all doom and gloom for Leicester: in terms of attacking output, the Foxes have only recorded marginal dips across all key metrics.

Those minor dips could be attributed to Jamie Vardy's seven-game absence with a hamstring injury since the turn of the year.

The former England striker returned to action in the 2-0 win over Burnley a week ago - assisting James Maddison before scoring his side's second during an 18-minute cameo.

But Vardy will be sidelined again this weekend with a knee injury and will miss the opportunity to become the all-time top scorer against Arsenal in Premier League history. With 11 goals scored against his one-time suitors, only Wayne Rooney (12) has netted more.

However, Foxes fans also have a new star at the King Power in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Despite making his senior debut at 21 and Premier League debut at 22, the midfielder has become a mainstay for Leicester in recent weeks, starting the last 11 league games.

Image: Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates his goal

He has been Leicester's most creative player in open play this term, displayed impressive ball-retention qualities, completed more passes in the final third than any team-mate and covered more ground - with Rodgers branding him as a potential future captain at the club.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their top-four tilt and league-topping form on Sunday to bolster the buffer from their chasing rivals - but Rodgers is under growing pressure to produce results and, without Vardy, must solidify his creaking rearguard and entrust his creative powers of Youri Tielemans, Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Dewsbury-Hall.