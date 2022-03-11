Nick Candy still keen on buying Chelsea despite UK government sanctions on Roman Abramovich

Nick Candy is still pursuing his bid to buy Chelsea despite the UK government sanctioning the club's owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday.

Abramovich has had "his assets frozen, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions" imposed on him.

The sanctions are intended to stop the 55-year-old from making any money in the UK - including from the potential sale of Chelsea, with as many as 10 parties understood to be interested in purchasing the club.

However, an application to the UK government can still be made to sell the club in the future, as long as the Russian-Israeli billionaire does not profit or make any money from the transaction.

A quick sale of Chelsea is regarded as being in everyone's interests, including the government's, and there has been no indication that any of the interested parties are having second thoughts about buying the club.

Candy, a Chelsea fan and property developer, is planning on attending Sunday's game with Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, a match live on Sky Sports.

"We are examining the details of yesterday's announcement and we are still interested in making a bid," Candy's spokesperson said.

"Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans. In our view, no one is the owner of a football club - you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."



The Boehly-Wyss consortium are also still believed to want to buy Chelsea.

Abramovich has set a £3billion asking price and wants to make sure the club is sold to someone or a group who will carry on his policy of investing in the squad with a view to redeveloping Stamford Bridge or building a new stadium.

Abramovich has loaned Chelsea £1.5bn since he bought the club in a £140m deal in 2003. Chelsea's latest accounts show a turnover of £416m and a loss of £145m after tax for the year to 30 June 2021.

Who are the potential bidders?

Todd Boehly-Hansjorg Wyss consortium - Boehly tried to buy Chelsea in a £2.2billion deal three years ago and he still wants to buy a Premier League club. The LA Dodgers part-owner has teamed up with Swiss billionaire Wyss. They are unlikely to pay the £3billion asking price.

Muhsin Bayrak - The Turkish businessman's spokesperson has told Sky Sports News that he has submitted an offer for Chelsea but his claims are being treated with caution.

RedBird Capital Partners - US private equity firm who last April paid £533m for an 11 per cent stake in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group. Premier League rules would prevent them owning another club.

Thomas Ricketts - The chairman of the Chicago Cubs is looking for investment opportunities outside the US and was part of a consortium that tried to buy AC Milan in 2018.

Nick Candy - Property developer and Chelsea supporter who is interested in putting together a consortium to buy the club.

Conor McGregor - MMA fighter and Manchester United supporter who claimed on social media on Friday that he was offering £1.5billion. Not thought to be the profile of owner Abramovich is looking for.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe - Britain's richest man has looked at buying Chelsea before but he is known to believe that Premier League clubs are overpriced. Bought Nice and FC Lausanne instead. His spokesperson has distanced him from a move for Chelsea.

Loutfy Mansour - Egyptian businessman is a Chelsea season-ticket holder but his spokesman says he is not pursuing a bid.