Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK Government

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government - meaning he is now unable to sell the club.

Abramovich has had "his assets frozen, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions" imposed on him. There is now doubt as to whether he will be able to sell the club due to the restrictions he is under.

The government have granted Chelsea a special license to allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches.

Nadine Dorries, the minister for Sport and Culture, has tweeted: "I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

A government statement said: "Given the significant impact that today's sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Sky Sports News understands that Chelsea and government officials will meet on Thursday.

4/4 I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2022

Abramovich has been sanctioned along with six of Russia's wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, whose business empires, wealth and connections are closely associated with Vladimir Putin's regime. They have a net worth of £15bn.

Those sanctioned are:

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC and has stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel

Oleg Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group

Igor Sechin is the chief executive of Rosneft

Andrey Kostin is chairman of VTB bank

Alexei Miller is CEO of energy company Gazprom

Nikolai Tokarev is president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft

Dmitri Lebedev is chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine.

"Today's sanctions are the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Today's sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.

"The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.

"Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea fans sang the name of Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a minute's applause in support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. Abramovich announced this week he is selling the club after 19 years.

"These sanctions are the latest step in the UK's response to Putin's illegal and unprovoked invasion, designed to ensure he fails in Ukraine by crippling Russia's economy supporting his war machine.

"The UK has been at the forefront of this effort, shutting out large proportions of whole sectors of the Russian economy, such as its defence industry, its financial institutions and its transport sector.

"The UK has already sanctioned more than 200 of Russia's most significant and high-value individuals, entities and subsidiaries since the invasion, with over 500 of them now covered by the UK's sanctions list.

"The Economic Crime Bill coming into force next week will also significantly simplify the process of imposing sanctions, allow the UK to more easily sanction individuals, stop oligarchs threatening the UK with multimillion pound lawsuits for damages at the taxpayer's expense and also allow the UK to mirror allies' designations.

"The UK will keep going further, faster and deeper to punish Putin's regime for this callous war.

"The UK will continue to lead global efforts to provide Ukraine with economic, diplomatic, humanitarian and defensive support.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath says that Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea may have to involve a third party if sanctions are imposed on the offer and doesn't see a sale happening particularly quickly.