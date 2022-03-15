Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson topples Tottenham striker Harry Kane atop Premier League form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Liverpool stopper Alisson has toppled Harry Kane (No 3) atop the form chart after keeping his third successive clean sheet in the 2-0 win at Brighton - his 15th clean sheet this season, to remain within one shutout of compatriot Ederson.

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced critics in customary style and surged 142 places into runner-up spot with a winning hat-trick against Tottenham - off the back of controversy surrounding his absence during the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash (No 4) maintained his purple patch with a goal and an assist in the midweek 3-0 win over Leeds before a 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, while Liverpool winger Sadio Mane (No 6) retained his top-10 standing.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz (No 5) climbed 31 places after the 21-year-old once again provided the crucial breakthrough to notch his fifth goal involvement in just three league games in a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Kevin De Bruyne (No 7) slipped two places after his side dropped two points with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (No 10) also tumbled two spots after Martin Odegaard (No 16) stole the show in the Gunners' 2-0 win against Leicester.

Brentford duo Ivan Toney (No 8) and David Raya (No 9) secured standings among the elite performers, with the former netting a double in a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Burnley and Raya keeping his fourth clean sheet in six games since returning from a knee injury last month.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...