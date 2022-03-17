Barcelona fight back to beat Galatasaray as Tammy Abraham fires Roma through - Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up

Barcelona fought back to win 2-1 at Galatasaray on Thursday and advance to the Europa League quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate after a scoreless draw in the first leg.

Brazilian defender Marcao gave the Turkish side the lead in the 28th minute with a diving header from a corner.

Pedri scored the equaliser for Barcelona with a fine individual goal, receiving a pass from Ferran Torres and leaving two defenders on the floor with great skill before tucking home from close range.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the post before the break and the former Arsenal striker put Barca ahead three minutes into the second half with a close-range header after two magnificent stops by Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena who is on loan from the Spanish club.

Barca ran down the clock, infuriating the home crowd who started throwing bottles and plastic cups onto the field and the referee stopped the game for a few minutes while the Galatasaray players tried to calm their fans down.

Rangers joined Barca in the last eight despite losing 2-1 at Red Star Belgrade, progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

Mirko Ivanic gave the Serbian side hope by scoring the opener early in the first half, but the Scottish side held on and Ryan Kent equalised after the interval. El Fardou Ben's goal in stoppage time was too little too late for Red Star.

Image: Ryan Kent's goal secured Rangers' progress

Braga pulled off a spirited 1-1 draw at Monaco, advancing 3-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 in Portugal.

In Germany, Atalanta won 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a late goal from Jeremie Boga and advanced to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Lyon held on for a 1-1 draw against Porto to advance 2-1 on aggregate. Moussa Dembele doubled the French side's lead in the tie before Pepe responded.

Eintracht Frankfurt snatched a dramatic victory in injury time of extra time against Real Betis following an own goal by the visitors.

Betis' Guido Rodriguez got the unfortunate final touch as the German side grabbed a 1-1 draw at home to go through 3-2 on aggregate. Betis' Borja Iglesias had sent the match into extra time with a 90th-minute strike.

Europa Conference League - Abraham's late goal sees Roma through

Image: Tammy Abraham scored late on to see Roma through

Tammy Abraham headed an injury-time equaliser as Roma grabbed a 1-1 draw against Vitesse Arnhem in Italy to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Wesley Fofana scored on his return to action as Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League despite losing 2-1 on the night at Rennes.

Goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Flavien Tait gave the French side hope but Fofana, returning after seven months out with a broken leg, scored a crucial goal to put the Foxes through 3-2 on aggregate.

Slavia Prague finished with nine men as they lost 4-3 at Austrian side Linz but still went through from a remarkable tie 7-5 on aggregate.

In other matches, PSV Eindhoven beat Copenhagen 4-0 to go through 8-4 overall and Marseille overcame Basel 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate victory. Feyenoord eased to an 8-3 aggregate success over Partizan Belgrade with a 3-1 win at De Kuip while PAOK won 2-1 at Gent to progress 3-1 overall.

Bodo/Glimt scored in extra time to earn a 2-2 at AZ Alkmaar and reach the next stage 4-3 on aggregate.