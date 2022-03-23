Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson pips Cristiano Ronaldo atop Premier League form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has retained his place atop the form chart after keeping his fourth successive league clean sheet in the 2-0 win at Arsenal - to draw level with Manchester City stopper and compatriot Ederson on 16 shutouts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of the best saves of matchweek 30 in the Premier League, including saves from Kasper Schmeichel, Jose Sa and Emiliano Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo also held his runner-up spot after Manchester United's scheduled visit to Anfield was postponed due to Liverpool's FA Cup commitments, having scored a winning hat-trick against Tottenham last time out.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Chelsea also had to postpone their Premier League fixture at the weekend but Kai Havertz (No 3) climbed two places with his five goal involvements in just three league games now boosting him beyond Harry Kane (No 4).

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (No 5) held his top-10 standing following a fixture postponement, while Heung-Min Son (No 6) closed the gap with team-mate Kane after netting a winning double in a 3-1 win over West Ham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at all the action from matchweek 30 of the Premier League season, including top-four hopefuls Tottenham and West Ham going head to head, and Wolves' thriller against Leeds

Andy Robertson (No 7) surged up the chart with an assist in the midweek victory at the Emirates, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (No 8) climbed two spots following his decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

James Maddison (No 9) was among the top performers after a sumptuous goal from a free-kick in a 2-1 victory against Brentford, while Bees striker Ivan Toney (No 10) slipped two places following the defeat.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...