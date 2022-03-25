Rangers vs Celtic: Ally McCoist says defeat for Gers is unthinkable in next week's Old Firm

Ally McCoist believes defeat for Rangers in next week's Old Firm clash would end their defence of the Scottish Premiership title - but he cannot see his former side losing to Celtic.

Next Sunday's clash at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports, will go a long way to deciding which Glasgow club will take the Scottish top-flight title come May, with Celtic three points ahead of reigning champions Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership since October - a run which has spanned 25 matches - and while the Parkhead club won the last Old Firm via a comfortable 3-0 victory, it has been Rangers' only league loss since the first week of August.

"It's one of the biggest Old Firm games, certainly the biggest for a while," McCoist told Sky Sports News. "I don't think Rangers can afford to get beat.

Image: McCoist is backing Rangers to beat Celtic next week

"Postecoglou has done a great job at Celtic and they've put themselves in a very good position. There's three games coming up in the next month or so, if you include the Scottish Cup semi-final [between the Old Firm clubs], so Celtic won't be a dull moment north of the border, particularly in the Glasgow area.

"But from Rangers' point of view, defeat is unthinkable as I think it would make the gap [to Celtic] far too big.

"But I don't see that, I think both teams have a little bit of form. Rangers in Europe have been excellent, domestically the form's been a little bit a bit up and down. They had a massive win at Dundee where they didn't play particularly well but they're hanging onto Celtic's coattails. And with this game coming up, I think we're going to see a different Rangers.

"It's a game they certainly cannot afford to lose and I think they'll certainly go about their business in a manner that they have to win the game."

Image: Rangers have been excellent in Europe having beaten Red Star Belgrade and Borussia Dortmund

'Class' Ramsey could be key

McCoist has also highlighted Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey as a key factor whilst considering Rangers' chances of coming out on top at Ibrox next week.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder did not play in the last Old Firm clash having just moved to Glasgow that week - but the 31-year-old netted his first Gers goal last week against Dundee, before boosting his fitness credentials by playing 90 minutes in Wales' World Cup play-off win over Austria on Wednesday night.

"He's class isn't he? He's a wonderful football player," McCoist said when asked about Ramsey. "It's been highly documented that he's struggled a little bit with injuries to keep him 100 per cent fit which is a great shame because we all want to see good players on the pitch and he's certainly that.

"He'll have a real bonus after scoring his first goal up in Dundee and I think he played the entire game [for Wales]. That's a real positive in terms of his fitness and I'm very hopeful that he can get his feet up, have a rest and get himself ready for this Old Firm game because I want to see Aaron Ramsey playing in that."

Celtic's Tom Rogic is a major doubt for next weekend's Old Firm clash against Rangers after manager Postecoglou ruled him out for the "medium term".

The midfielder, 29, limped off in Saturday's Scottish Premiership win over Ross County after a crunching tackle from Staggies defender Kayne Ramsay.

Rogic had hoped to recover in time for Australia's crucial World Cup qualifying double-header with Japan and Saudi Arabia but was forced to drop out of the squad with an ankle knock.

Image: Celtic's Tom Rogic makes it 2-0

Speaking to Celtic TV about the injury, the manager said: "We'll see how it all transpires. Unfortunately, he couldn't go back and represent his country which was disappointing for him. He's still sore.

"He probably won't train this week and we'll just assess how he goes in the week leading up to the next game.

"But suffice to say he was pretty sore after it. He probably could've been a helluva lot worse, but at the same time it's enough to keep him out for the medium-term."

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala will miss Zambia's upcoming friendlies after testing positive for coronavirus.

Image: Sakala has scored five Premiership goals since joining Rangers

Sakala came off the bench at half-time on Sunday to help the Light Blues beat Dundee 2-1 at the Kilmac stadium.

Zambia are due to face Congo in Turkey on March 25 before travelling to France to face Guinea in Paris on March 29, but Sakala will instead serve a period of quarantine.