Rangers vs Celtic: Tom Rogic withdraws from Australia squad due to ankle injury while Fashion Sakala tests postive for Covid

Celtic's Tom Rogic is a major doubt for next weekend's Old Firm clash against Rangers after manager Ange Postecoglou ruled him out for the "medium term".

The midfielder, 29, limped off in Saturday's Scottish Premiership win over Ross County after a crunching tackle from Staggies defender Kayne Ramsay.

Rogic had hoped to recover in time for Australia's crucial World Cup qualifying double-header with Japan and Saudi Arabia but was forced to drop out of the squad with an ankle knock.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Celtic's win over Ross County where Rogic was forced off with an ankle injury

Postecoglou has revealed he will miss training as they prepare for the trip to Ibrox on April 3, live on Sky Sports.

Speaking to Celtic TV about the injury, the manager said: "We'll see how it all transpires. Unfortunately, he couldn't go back and represent his country which was disappointing for him. He's still sore.

"He probably won't train this week and we'll just assess how he goes in the week leading up to the next game.

"But suffice to say he was pretty sore after it. He probably could've been a helluva lot worse, but at the same time it's enough to keep him out for the medium-term."

Sakala tests positive for Covid-19

Image: Sakala is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala will miss Zambia's upcoming friendlies after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sakala came off the bench at half-time on Sunday to help the Light Blues beat Dundee 2-1 at the Kilmac stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Dundee as Rangers left it late to seal a 2-1 win

Zambia are due to face Congo in Turkey on March 25 before travelling to France to face Guinea in Paris on March 29, but Sakala will instead serve a period of quarantine.

A post on the Football Association of Zambia's Facebook page read: "Scotland-based Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has been ruled out of the international friendly matches lined up during the FIFA window after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Sakala, who is on the books of Glasgow Rangers and was part of the 23-member squad named by Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic for Friday's match against Congo, will be in quarantine for seven days.

"FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says the association has written to Glasgow Rangers on the player's status and was awaiting formal correspondence.

"Sakala was scheduled to travel directly to Antalya for the Chipolopolo outing but has since been ruled after the Covid-19 results came out positive."