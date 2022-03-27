Norwich City crowned 2021/22 ePremier League champions

Norwich City have been crowned the 2021/22 ePremier League Champions, with Damien 'Damie' Augustyniak and Jack 'GoalPoacher_' Wignall winning the title for the Canaries after a thrilling climax to the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 tournament.

Damie and Goalpoacher_ saw off Brentford duo Sam 'SamBrwster' Brewster and Peace 'czohino' Chirwa in Sunday evening's Grand Final, thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory. Damie, a semi-finalist in the inaugural ePremier League in 2018/19, produced a convincing performance to win the Xbox leg 3-1. GoalPoacher then won 2-0 on PlayStation to secure the trophy for Norwich.

After clinching the title, Damie said: "Words can't describe how I'm feeling right now. The standard of player this year went up a level, so it feels a bit surreal to call myself an ePremier League Champion. I'm so proud to lift the trophy, for the first ever time, and I'm pleased that the hard work has paid off."

The Norwich duo went unbeaten in four matches to top Group D, billed the 'Group of Death', on Saturday. In Sunday's knockout fixtures, a fine performance from Damie was enough to see the pair beat Chelsea 5-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

At the semi-final stage, Damie played out a tense 0-0 draw against last year's runner-up Olle "Ollelito" Arbin, before a 2-1 victory for Goalpoacher_ over Mitchell Hayward saw the Canaries overcome Leeds United to progress to the Grand Final.

Goalpoacher_ said: "This is my first ePremier League title and lifting the trophy is a moment that I'll never forget. It has been a tough tournament, but I feel that Damien and I worked well as a team and, together, managed to progress past any opponent who stood in our way. I was always confident that we'd have a chance, but to go and win the tournament is a dream come true."

The winning pair also picked up the £30,000 first prize, £15,000 per player, with Brentford's players each winning £7,500. Damie, Goalpoacher_ and SamBrwster also won all-important seats in the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series European Playoffs.

Premier League Commercial Director Will Brass said: "Congratulations to Damie, Goalpoacher_ and Norwich City on winning the 2021/22 ePremier League. There was plenty of exciting action over the course of the tournament, with some new names making their mark on the competition, and it was great to see all the finalists competing in person for the first time in three years.

"Many thanks to EA SPORTS for their support, ensuring we delivered another high-quality tournament, and to our broadcast partners for bringing the action to viewers around the world. We look forward to the next season of the ePremier League, providing clubs with a unique opportunity to engage with their fans, and viewers with a different way to enjoy the colour, excitement and rivalry of the Premier League."