England 3-0 Ivory Coast player ratings: Raheem Sterling and Ollie Watkins shine at Wembley

Raheem Sterling scored one, set up another for Ollie Watkins, and Tyrone Mings impressed, as England eased past 10-man Ivory Coast 3-0 at Wembley in their final pre-World Cup friendly. Find out how Gareth Southgate's players got on with our player ratings...

Nick Pope - 6

A bystander throughout. Called into just one save when Nicolas Pepe tried to score direct from the kick-off in the second half. International outings don't come much easier than this, a bittersweet reality for a goalkeeper who will have wanted to strengthen his World Cup claim.

Ben White - 5

Very little was asked of him in both a defensive and attacking sense but did not put a foot wrong when called upon. Was substituted at half-time for Walker-Peters.

Tyrone Mings - 8

Tyrone Mings heads home England's third against Ivory Coast in the final minute of injury time.

Distributed the ball well from the defensive line. Composed whenever the opposition made a rare foray into England's defensive third. Was more effective in the opposition box given Ivory Coast's toothless attacking display, and sealed the England victory with a late, towering header.

Harry Maguire - 7

Inconceivably subjected to boos from fans as his name was called out before kick-off. Admirably dealt with the incident as if it hadn't happened, although he had very little to do in a defensive sense against Ivory Coast's non-existent attack.

England defender Harry Maguire was booed by some sections of the crowd ahead of the friendly against the Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Tyrick Mitchell - 7

A willing participant in England's attack, the Crystal Palace left-back demonstrated his offensive qualities in support of Grealish down the left flank. Looked to have laid the opener on for Watkins with his driven cross in the first but an assist flashed agonisingly away. Withdrawn on 61 minutes.

Declan Rice - 6

Anchored England's midfield assuredly. Acted as go-between between defence and attack, provided the extra protection in front of the back line which gave Bellingham and Ward-Prowse license to join attacks. Displayed his passing repertoire when he advanced up the field in the closing stages.

Jude Bellingham - 7

Given the freedom to roam with Rice disciplined at the base of England's midfield and was effective in leading England's press from the front. A constant threat to the Ivory Coast defence as he struck the post and whistled a shot wide in the first period. Incredibly slick whenever he got on the ball.

James Ward-Prowse - 6

Eager to make deep runs from midfield and commit his support to England's attack. Had a fruitless outing on the set-piece front, though this owed more to the Ivory Coast defence as opposed to his delivery. Nearly found the corner with a brilliant long-range strike in the second half.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Raheem Sterling doubled England's lead just before the break.

Laid on the opener with a moment of individual brilliance, bewildering Serge Aurier and putting the ball on a plate for Ollie Watkins. Got on the scoresheet himself with a clinical finish from Grealish's crisp assist on the stroke of half-time. Lasted an hour before being replaced.

Jack Grealish - 7

Proved incredibly adept at beating the first challenge and spearheading the England attack. Looked intent at making a personal statement and could have been accused of going alone too often. Oozed class when his half-volleyed laid on England's second for Sterling.

Ollie Watkins - 8

Took a painful early blow to the knee after Deli's high challenge but shook the knock off and posed a constant threat on the shoulders of the Ivory Coast defenders. Showed great predatory instinct to latch onto Sterling's pass and mark his first England start with the opener.

Highlights of the international friendly between England and Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Substitutes

Kyle Walker-Peters - 6

Replaced White at half-time to earn his second England cap. Delivered two superb crosses, the second of which Smith Rowe failed to convert. Fortunate not to be punished after losing Deli, who fired over from a free-kick.

Luke Shaw - 6

Completely abandoned any defensive duties and single-handedly tried to lift a lethargic England attacking display in the latter stages and was often the most advanced player.

Harry Kane - 5

Sensed an opportunity to take his England goal tally to 50 against the 10-man Ivorians but wasn't presented with a chance during his 28 minutes on the field.

Emile Smith Rowe - 5

Combined well with Shaw down England's left flank initially but failed to leave his mark on the game, seeing a stoppage-time effort deflect agonisingly wide.

Phil Foden - 6

Wasn't able to settle initially. Combined nicely with Walker-Peters on two occasions before his corner set up Mings for England's third.

Conor Gallagher - n/a

Unable to leave a real imprint on the game in his 11-minute cameo from the bench.

Nations League

June 4: Hungary (a)

June 8: Germany (a)

June 11: Italy (h)

June 14: Hungary (h)

September 23: Italy (a)

September 26: Germany (h)

