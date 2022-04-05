EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United back into top six; Wigan go top of L1

Luton missed the chance to go up to third in the Sky Bet Championship after being held to a 1-1 draw at bottom club Peterborough.

Danny Hylton's second-half strike looked like earning a victory for the Hatters, which would have kept faint hopes of overhauling Bournemouth in second alive.

Instead, they will now be looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack after Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a late leveller for Peterborough.

That point, which was almost three when Clarke-Harris hit the post in added time, will probably not be enough to keep them in the division as they are rooted to the bottom of the table, 10 points adrift of Reading with six games to go.

The Royals moved eight points clear of danger with a 2-1 win against Stoke.

Michael Morrison put them ahead early on but Romaine Sawyers levelled for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

However, Paul Ince's side claimed what looks like being a decisive win when Taylor Harwood-Bellis put through his own net from a set-piece in the second half.

Sheffield United enhanced their play-off hopes with a 1-0 home victory over QPR. The Blades, eyeing an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation last season, climbed above Middlesbrough and Blackburn to move into the top six thanks to Oliver Norwood's early goal.

The midfielder struck from the edge of the area in the ninth minute and that proved enough as QPR, whose play-off hopes are fading, did not offer enough to get back into the game.

Preston claimed local derby bragging rights against bitter rivals Blackpool with a 1-0 win as Cameron Archer was the hero for North End, scoring in first-half added time.

Swansea made it four games unbeaten thanks to Joel Piroe's 18th goal of the season as they dented Millwall's top-six ambitions with a 1-0 win at the Den.

Sky Bet League One

Wigan went to the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 win over Accrington, while MK Dons also moved above Rotherham into second after beating Crewe.

Joe Bennett put Latics ahead with a 37th-minute free-kick and Josh Magennis headed home a second just before the break, with Will Keane wrapping things up on the hour.

Wigan sit a point clear, but also have two games in hand on MK Dons, as do Rotherham.

Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry were both on target for MK Dons in the first half against Crewe, who scored a consolation goal in stoppage time through substitute Bassala Sambou.

Wycombe sit sixth after a 4-1 win at Cambridge.

Veteran Welshman Sam Vokes gave the visitors an early lead and struck again early in the second half before Josh Scowen soon added a third in the 56th minute.

U's substitute Harvey Knibbs pulled a goal back with 11 minutes left with Garath McCleary slotting in a fourth for Wycombe in the 89th minute.

Oxford saw their play-off hopes dented after they were beaten 2-1 at Morecambe to suffer a second straight defeat.

Matt Taylor had fired Oxford into an early lead, but Aaron Wildig soon equalised and Cole Stockton turned the match around midway through the first half.

Kieran Sadlier's penalty with 14 minutes left gave Bolton a 1-1 draw at home against Portsmouth, who had gone in front five minutes into the second half through Aiden O'Brien.

At the other end of the table, relegation battlers AFC Wimbledon fought back to draw 1-1 against Charlton, who finished with 10 men.

The visitors saw substitute Ryan Inniss sent off for a foul on George Marsh in the 56th minute having only recently come on.

Jayden Stockley headed the 10 men in front with 20 minutes left, but Zach Robinson nodded in with just three minutes left to earn the Dons a point.

It also finished 1-1 between Fleetwood and Lincoln.

Daniel Batty put Fleetwood in front on the half-hour, but Lewis Fiorini had the Imps level in the 64th minute.

Sky Bet League Two

Josh March's strike tightened Forest Green's grip on automatic promotion against a Mansfield side reduced to 10 men after George Lapslie's second-half red card.

March pounced on 15 minutes with a clinical finish to make it three wins on the spin for Rob Edwards' side and a gap of 12 points on fourth-placed Northampton, with seven games to go.

Port Vale tightened their grip on third with a narrow 1-0 win at play-off chasing Salford.

Harry Charsley scored the only goal of the game at the Peninsula Stadium, giving themselves a three-point lead over Northampton in fourth.

Salford, meanwhile, are left two points adrift of the play-offs in 10th.