Derby County: Chris Kirchner favourite to take over Championship club after talks with administrators

American businessman Chris Kirchner has emerged as the favourite to take over Derby County, after detailed talks with the club's administrators over the past few days.

Kirchner withdrew his original offer to buy the club just before Christmas, and turned his attentions instead to Preston North End.

But talks with Preston broke down last week, and it now looks likely that Kirchner will be appointed as Derby's preferred bidder later this week.

That would give him exclusivity in accessing all of the club's confidential accounts, and give him preferential status to complete a takeover of the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Derby County and Preston North End.

Any change of ownership is unlikely to happen for two months at least, Sky Sports News has been told, and there are still many more barriers to overcome.

The most significant hurdle is the ownership of Pride Park, which still belongs to Mel Morris, as a separate deal to either sell or lease it to Kirchner would need to be agreed.

Then there is the lengthy due diligence needed for Kirchner's accountants to study all Derby's finances, and further negotiations with creditors to clear the club's debts.

However, it is a hugely positive step after months of despair for Derby fans, who have seen their club in administration for more than six months.

Kirchner attended several Derby matches - against Luton, Blackburn and QPR - and also visited manager Wayne Rooney and the squad at the club's Moor Farm training centre.

Rooney at the time spoke favourably about the possibility of Kirchner taking over. "He has got some really good ideas and as long as everything is right for the club I can see it being a real positive," the Derby boss said.

In withdrawing his offer for Derby in December, Kirchner said he had presented a "very detailed, generous and ambitious long-term sustainable business plan."