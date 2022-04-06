Kevin De Bruyne tops Premier League form chart ahead of Heung-Min Son and Alisson

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne toppled Liverpool stopper Alisson (No 3) in the form chart this week after breaking the deadlock in a 2-0 win at Burnley - his fourth goal involvement in three league games.

Tottenham winger Heung-Min Son edged into runner-up spot with a goal and an assist in the 5-1 demolition over Newcastle to maintain his purple patch with six goal involvements in as many games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A round-up of all the Premier League action from matchweek 31, featuring Brentford's stunning 4-1 win at Chelsea, Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and more!

Crystal Palace 'keeper Vicente Guaita (No 4) extended his run of shutouts since returning from injury in early March during the 3-0 win against Arsenal, with team-mate Joachim Andersen (No 7) creating two goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo (No 6) slipped four places after missing the 1-1 draw against Leicester due to illness, with Foxes' midfielder James Maddison (No 8) retaining his place among the elite after creating a goal for Kelechi Iheanacho.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson (No 5) is enjoying his best form of the campaign to date, recording a raft of team-topping stats during a 2-0 win over Watford which saw the Reds keep pace with Pep Guardiola's side in the title race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of the best saves of matchweek 31 in the Premier League, including saves from David de Gea, Jose Sa and David Raya.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz (No 9) tumbled down the rankings following a 4-1 defeat to Brentford, while Wolves full-back Jonny (No 10) moved in the opposite direction after netting for the second successive game in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...