EL and ECL round-up: Barcelona held at Eintracht Frankfurt and Jose Mourinho's Roma beaten again by Bodo/Glimt

​​​​​Barcelona failed to win an away match in the Europa League for the first time after they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres salvaged the draw in the second-tier European competition with an equaliser following a series of fluent passes around the box in the 66th minute.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League in the club's first post-Lionel Messi season. They are playing for the first time in the Europa League and never won its precursor, the UEFA Cup, reaching the semi-finals on four occasions but not getting to a final. Frankfurt won that competition in 1980.

Rebuilding under recently hired coach Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have relied on big away performances to get to the last eight, beating Napoli (4-2) and Galatasaray (2-1) on the road after first-leg home draws.

Image: Barcelona face Frankfurt in the return leg at the Nou Camp next Thursday

In other games, 10-man West Ham also drew 1-1 with Lyon. The Hammers have reached the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since 1981 after eliminating six-time champions Sevilla.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso saved a penalty and a follow-up attempt but he couldn't keep out an own-goal by Davide Zappacosta from the resulting corner as RB Leipzig salvaged a 1-1 draw. Braga beat Scottish Premiership champions Rangers 1-0.

Image: Bodo/Glimt beat Jose Mourinho's Roma again

In the Europa Conference League, Roma, one of the favourites to win UEFA's new third-tier competition, failed to get their revenge at Bodo/Glimt, losing 2-1.

The Norwegian club routed Roma 6-1 in the group stage for Jose Mourinho's biggest loss as a coach. Bodo/Glimt also earned a draw in the return match in Italy, and have eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stage.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's first-half goal looked to have put Mourinho's side on course for the win, but strikes from Ulrik Saltnes and Hugo Vetlesen turned the result around.

Elsewhere in the competition, Leicester were held 0-0 at home by PSV Eindhoven, Marseille beat PAOK Salonika 2-1 and Slavia Prague earned a 3-3 draw at Feyenoord.

Image: Ex-West Ham player Dimitri Payet scored as Marseille beat PAOK Salonika in the Europa Conference League

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Brentford; kick-off at 2pm. The Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon takes place on April 14; kick-off at 8pm.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday when they travel to St Mirren live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off at 12pm. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are six points behind leaders Celtic after last weekend's Old Firm defeat.

The Europa League quarter-final second leg against Braga takes place at Ibrox on April 14; kick-off at 8pm.

Newcastle United

Leicester City Sunday 17th April 1:30pm Kick off 2:15pm

Leicester return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Crystal Palace; kick-off at 2pm. The Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against PSV takes place on April 14; kick-off at 5.45pm.

Brendan Rodgers' side then travel to Newcastle three days later on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 2.15pm.