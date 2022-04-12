Leah Williamson: The new England captain and the five-day penalty wait

Leah Williamson will walk out at a sold-out Windsor Park on Tuesday night as the new England captain and it seems Belfast is a city that provides her with happy, albeit nerve-wracking, memories.

Seven years ago this week Williamson was playing for the U19 team in a tournament at Seaview stadium when one of the most unusual incidents in world football occurred.

Trailing 2-1 in a game against Norway, Williamson scored an injury-time penalty only for the German referee to rule it out for player encroachment.

Rather than oversee a retake, Norway were given a free-kick and England lost the game. In an unprecedented move, UEFA ruled the final seconds of the game had to be replayed five days later.

A teenage Williamson had a lot of thinking time once the decision had been made by UEFA, pacing around the team hotel nervously all week. She tried to block those feelings by going for a sleep while her mum rearranged flights to stay and watch the big moment.

"It turned out well in the end but what I went through that week I wouldn't wish on anybody," Williamson told Sky Sports ahead of the game against Northern Ireland.

"I told my mum to keep it quiet in case I missed, and no one would ever know but you lot turned up with your Sky Sports cameras!

"There are a couple of girls in the squad here who were involved, and we were reminiscing the other day. It turned out well, but it could have been different."

'A proud moment' Leah Williamson on being named England captain:



"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family and I am honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros.



"Steph Houghton is one of this country's all-time greats and to follow in her footsteps - and all of those special names who have led the team in the past - means so much.



"Although I will be wearing the armband, I know we have a squad full of leaders who share my pride and passion in playing for our country. Whether I am captain or not, I will never take anything for granted and will always do my best for England every time I pull on the shirt."

On the night of the restart, England and Norway flags were again raised at the venue, paramedics and stewards attended and the players went through a warm-up.

Several intrigued spectators also attended, and Sky Sports News broadcast proceedings live (sorry Leah!).

As the players who were on the pitch at the end of the first game made their way out of the changing rooms, they made straight for the penalty area.

Williamson placed the ball down with confidence and calmly slotted home to seal qualification for England. Norway kicked off but after 25 seconds the final whistle sparked scenes of relief and joy.

Williamson compared the experience to taking her driving test. As with every test she faces, this impressive choice of captain keeps passing with flying colours.

