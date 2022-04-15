Transfer explainer: Erling Haaland to Man City, Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and Robert Lewandowski to PSG

Manchester City are increasingly likely to sign Erling Haaland this summer, especially if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's side have been leading the race to sign Haaland this year and his €75 million release clause means Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the striker this summer with their number one target for a replacement Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

City's most serious competition for Haaland, who has scored 80 goals in 84 appearances during his time at Borussia Dortmund, has been from Real Madrid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Three balls, three shots, three top-bin strikes - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland shows he does not miss.

However, Real's priority this summer is to sign Mbappe as a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain contract runs out.

PSG are willing to do whatever it takes to convince the France international to sign a new contract but he still has his heart set on moving to Madrid, even though some people close to him have advised him to stay in Paris.

If Mbappe does leave it will make it even more likely that PSG will try to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kylian Mbappe produced an incredible, spinning backheel volley while training with France ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Nev: Haaland a modern-day Cantona Haaland is still only 21 but his formidable goalscoring record since his arrival at Borussia Dortmund already places him among the elite.



For Sky Sports' Gary Neville, Haaland's personality, character and persona is as significant as his ability to back up his hopes of achieving greatness on the pitch.



"I like Haaland's personality," Neville said. "I like that fact he doesn't care what anyone thinks. He's got a bit of Eric Cantona in him, he's the modern-day version if you like.



"People call it arrogant, I get that, but he has the ability to back it up. You can't teach that. Football needs people like him, it needs personality. We want players with something about them. For every angel, we want a Haaland, a young personality who doesn't do things perfectly.



"We want professional, well-behaved people, but we also want personality and character and people who are willing to go against the norm, that is what Haaland does."

Lewandowski's representatives will sit down with Bayern Munich to discuss the striker's future in the next few weeks.

Both parties will put their proposals forward in the meeting to determine what the next steps will be for the Poland international.

The meeting is seen as a top priority, and will happen as soon as possible.

Lewandowski's current contract runs out at the end of 2022/2023 season.

The Poland international has scored 47 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season and is currently the top scorer in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

In his eight seasons with Bayern, Lewandowski has scored an incredible 341 goals in 370 appearances and is only behind Gerd Muller in their all-time record scorer list.

Could Haaland and Mbappe pick up the baton and dominate world football to the extent Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have for the past decade and beyond?

Sky Sports' Gary Neville is not so sure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking back in December, Gary Neville thought Manchester City will be 'very keen' to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

"I don't think Haaland and Mbappe can get anywhere near the levels of Ronaldo and Messi," the former Manchester United defender said.

"Haaland and Mbappe are two young players who are massively talented. They can become the best in the world and achieve great things, but we shouldn't think every new, young superstar will automatically take over from Ronaldo and Messi, who are the kind of players you'd be lucky to see once every 80 years.

"Players like these aren't produced every decade.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French football journalist Jonathan Johnson believes it's likely Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract at Paris St-Germain despite ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

"In my time we had Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, the Brazilian Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, world-class players who were absolutely sensational, but even as great as they were, they were not Messi and Ronaldo, who are on another planet."

Granovskaia will oversee Chelsea's transfer window

Meanwhile Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is expected to remain at the club this summer to oversee the transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether she stays permanently after the club has been sold but the three remaining bidding groups would value her input this summer - even if she stays temporarily as part of a handover process.

Chelsea could still be major players in the window under new owners although much will depend on the future of club record signing Romelu Lukaku.