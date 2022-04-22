Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis returns for title run in as Josip Juranovic ruled out for 'couple of weeks'

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury; defender Josip Juranovic will be out for "at least a couple of weeks"; watch Ross County vs Celtic on Sunday live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 2:30pm

By Alison Conroy

Friday 22 April 2022 15:16, UK

Celtic&#39;s Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates making it 2-1
Image: Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is back for Celtic's title run-in

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is back in contention for the title run in but defender Josip Juranovic is facing at least "a couple of weeks" out injured.

The defender was forced off during their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers and will miss Sunday's Scottish Premiership game at Ross County, live on Sky Sports.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is hoping to have the Croatian international back before the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his players are fully focused on wrapping up the Scottish Premiership title, insisting there will be no hangover from their Scottish Cup exit to Rangers.

"It's hard to say, it's one of those where the injury really hasn't settled down yet so it's fair to say it'll be at least a couple of weeks and after that we'll just have to see how he recovers."

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis will return this weekend after missing the Scottish Cup defeat with a hamstring problem.

Trending

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 17: Celtic&#39;s Josip Juranovic goes down with a knock during a Scottish Cup Semi-Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park, on April 17, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Celtic defender Josip Juranovic faces at least "a couple of weeks out"

"He trained earlier in the week, reintegrated into the squad and he's done the last two sessions fully," said the Australian.

"He'll train again tomorrow so he's ready to go and available."

Also See:

With Rangers playing away to Motherwell on Saturday, Celtic know if they beat County they will be, at worst, six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with four games to go.

Anthony Ralston scored a 97th minute winner the last time the Hoops travelled to Dingwall in December, but Postecoglou is not focusing on that game ahead of their return.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic.

"You can always go back to a point in time and use that as a reference point, but our reference point is how we've been playing.

"We've been very consistent with our performances for a long period of time," he said.

"Every game is a challenge home or away and Ross County have been fantastic especially the second half of the year."

Win £1million on Saturday!

Win £1million on Saturday!

Another Saturday, another chance to become a millionaire! Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema