Mark Warburton facing QPR exit this summer after dramatic loss of form

QPR boss Mark Warburton will leave the club this summer when his contract expires after a dramatic loss of form put pay to their play-off chances.

Warburton is out of contract in the summer and the club will not offer him a new deal when it expires.

QPR were on the fringes of automatic promotion in February but have won just three of their last 17 Sky Bet Championship matches to fall out of play-off contention with two games remaining. It looks as though Warburton's last home game in charge will be Friday's clash at Loftus Road with Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports.

When asked if he will be in charge for pre-season, Warburton said: "I think if that was the case [of staying] communication about contract talks would already have been held.

"But my job, rest assured, is that while you are in post you do the job to the best of your ability and that will always be the case.

"We've all got flaws and faults, but I can honestly say that will never change and whatever job I'm in, I will be very fastidious and you do the job to the best of your ability.

"You never talk ill of the club, individuals at the club and put your head down with your staff and get the job done.

"But the owners write the cheques, it's their money that goes into a football club and whether you agree or disagree, it doesn't matter, it's their choice, and it's their prerogative.

"They live and die by decisions and when you are fortunate enough to be in situ you just try and do your best you can.

"I don't expect to be here [next season] but I will do the job to the best I can from here and see what happens after that."