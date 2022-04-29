Celtic vs Rangers: Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis could link up for final Old Firm of season

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted that Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis could both start the final Old Firm game of the season.

The manager believes the team will "need" Furuhashi if they are to beat Rangers and all but guarantee the Scottish Premiership title returns to Celtic Park.

Giakoumakis has also been in fine form and the 30-goal duo could link up on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

"We can play them both. From my perspective, every week you've got to look at the team and go with the line-up that will give us the best chance of success," he told Sky Sports.

"It's not always about who starts. What's made us stronger since January is we've had contributions from most of the players.

"Giakoumakis or Kyogo, that was the tough one for us but we've got both now and they can both start. But if one of them starts, we know the other one can come on and make an impact.

"That's going to be important."

Kyogo was the main man in the first half of the season and returned to scoring form against Ross County after a long spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored his first goal of 2022 at Ross County

The manager believes he is almost back to the early season form that won him a place in the hearts of the Celtic fans.

"Kyogo is a special player. We saw at the start of the year, he came in and straight away hit the ground running. Everyone could see what a special player he was," he added.

"He has that unique quality that only certain kinds of players have in games. We've seen it before in big games where he wants to be the man in that position and more often than not he takes it.

"His movement is unbelievable and he's just got a really strong mentality in himself. When the big moments arrive, he wants to be the man and we're going to need that on Sunday."

A win would put Celtic nine points clear of Rangers with three to play, but their far superior goal difference would leave their rivals needing a near-impossible swing.