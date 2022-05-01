Newcastle United Women break attendance record as 22,134 watch first St James' Park outing

Newcastle Women attracted a club record 22,134 fans as they beat Alnwick Town Ladies 4-0 in a fourth-tier game on their first outing at St James' Park.

Attendance for Sunday's FA Women's National League Division One North fixture smashed the previous club record for a women's game, when 2,754 fans attended their 1-0 defeat by Ipswich Town in the FA Cup in January.

Newcastle part-owner Amanda Staveley was in attendance to show her support for the women's team, who narrowly missed out on promotion despite losing just two games in the season.

They have one game left to play, but finish the season second behind Liverpool Feds.

Katie Barker opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, while Brooke Cochrane added the second from the penalty spot moments later.

Georgia Gibson added the third two minutes into the second half before midfielder Beth Guy converted from the spot in the 60th minute to make it 4-0 for the hosts.

Barca break their own attendance world record

Image: A record crowd for a women's game saw Barcelona's 5-1 win over Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-finals

Barcelona broke their own world record attendance for a women's football match last month when more than 91,600 fans packed into the Nou Camp to watch their 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in March.

Previously, the record for a women's game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women's World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a double. The Ballon d'Or winner was one of four goalscorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.

Wolfsburg were stunned from the start when Aitana Bonmati latched onto a long pass and scored just two minutes after kick-off.

Caroline Graham Hansen doubled the advantage in the 10th minute when she used a sleek change of foot to dodge the sliding tackle of the last defender before curling a left-footed shot inside the far post. Jennifer Hermoso made it 3-0 just after the half hour after finishing off an excellent team move.