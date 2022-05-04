Championship Team of the Month for March: Brennan Johnson, Joel Piroe, Malcolm Ebiowei make the cut

Nottingham Forest are the dominant side in the Championship Team of the Month for April, as they won seven of eight matches last month. Bristol City, Huddersfield, Blackpool, Derby, Birmingham and Swansea are also represented as WhoScored.com take a look at the XI.

Goalkeeper: Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) - 7.16 rating

Brice Samba kicks off the Championship team of the month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.16. The Nottingham Forest shotstopper conceded just three goals in eight games and ranked third for saves (26) to star between the sticks.

Centre-back: Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) - 7.74 rating

With a rating of 7.74, Bristol City centre-back Robert Atkinson is the WhoScored.com Championship Player of the Month. The 23-year-old has scored two league goals this season, both of which came in April, to contribute towards his inclusion in the XI as the best rated player.

Centre-back: Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) - 7.34 rating

Only two players made more clearances than Marvin Ekpiteta (34) in April with the Blackpool centre-back joining Atkinson in a three-man backline. Three of the six goals Ekpiteta has been directly involved in this season came last month, while 36 aerial duels won was the second most of all centre-backs to land a WhoScored.com rating of 7.34.

Centre-back: Tom Lees (Huddersfield) - 7.30 rating

The first of two Huddersfield players completes the backline. Tom Lees earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.30 as he made more clearances (39) than any other player as he ensured the Terriers conceded just four league goals - only Nottingham Forest conceded fewer - with Lees good value for his inclusion.

Right midfield: Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby) - 7.46 rating

Malcolm Ebiowei was one of only 10 players to win multiple WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards in April. The 18-year-old had a direct hand in three goals, scoring one, and completed more dribbles (25) than any other player to return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.46.

Central midfield: James Garner (Nottingham Forest) - 7.64 rating

The second Nottingham Forest player in the side, James Garner had a direct hand in five goals across his eight outings last month. Meanwhile, no player made more key passes than the on-loan midfielder (25) as he earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.64.

Central midfield: Gary Gardner (Birmingham) - 7.37 rating

Only two players made more interceptions than Gary Gardner (17) in the Championship in April with the Birmingham player doing enough to join Garner in the middle of the park with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.37.

Left midfield: Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield) - 7.34 rating

Of the five league goals Harry Toffolo has scored this season, four came in April as the 26-year-old netted in meetings with Hull, QPR, Barnsley and Coventry. Toffolo was solid down the left last month as indicated by a WhoScored.com rating of 7.34.

Attacking midfield: Joel Piroe (Swansea) - 7.44 rating

The sole Swansea player in the side, Joel Piroe has proven a bargain buy for the Swans this season. The Dutchman had a direct hand in nine league goals in April, more than any other player, scoring seven times. No player won more WhoScored.com man of the match awards than Piroe (3) as he earned a rating of 7.44.

Striker: Chris Martin (Bristol City) - 7.68 rating

The second Bristol City player in the side, Chris Martin was one of only two players to earn a perfect WhoScored.com 10 rating in April, doing so against Hull. Martin had a direct hand in five goals in six appearances last month, while only Andy Carroll (50) won more aerial duels as the Robins striker (46) makes the cut with a rating of 7.68.

Striker: Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) - 7.52 rating

Joining Martin on the frontline, Brennan Johnson enjoyed a superb April as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.52. Only Joel Piroe (9) directly contributed to more goals than Johnson (8) last month as the Wales international played a key role in confirming Nottingham Forest's spot in the playoffs.