League One Team of the Season 2021/22: Scott Twine, Barry Bannan, Ross Stewart named in best XI

With the regular League One season over, WhoScored.com take a look at the best XI from 2021/22.

Champions Wigan have three players make the side, while fellow promoted side Rotherham are also represented. Play-off finishers MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe have at least one representative each.

Goalkeeper: Michael Cooper (Plymouth) - 6.91 rating

Plymouth conceded the fifth fewest goals (48) in League One this season with Michael Cooper key. Cooper was the busiest goalkeeper in the division, making more saves (141) than any other player and returned the fourth best save success rate (72.3 per cent) to feature between the sticks with a WhoScored.com rating of 6.91.

Right-back: Max Power (Wigan) - 6.99 rating

Champions Wigan have three players make the team of the season with Max Power the first Latics representative in the XI. His name was one that opponents certainly feared as he ranked third for assists (12) in League One and finished fourth for key passes (88) to star at right-back with a WhoScored.com rating of 6.99.

Centre-back: Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe) - 7.29 rating

Ryan Tafazolli is the first of three Wycombe representatives in the League One team of the season as he returned a better WhoScored.com rating (7.29) than any other centre-back. Often in the right place at the right time, the 30-year-old made the third most clearances per game (5.7) and placed 11th for aerial duels won per game (5.4) to star in the XI.

Centre-back: Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham) - 7.21 rating

Rotherham conceded at least 11 fewer goals (33) than any other team in League One this season with Michael Ihiekwe crucial at the heart of the defence. The Millers kept 20 clean sheets in his 42 league outings, that more than any other centre-back, while 203 aerial duels won was the fourth most of all centre-backs as Ihiekwe partners Tafazolli at the back with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.21.

Left-back: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) - 7.31 rating

Rounding off the defence is the second Wycombe player in the side with Joe Jacobson's WhoScored.com rating of 7.31 enough to make the cut at left-back. A total of 162 tackles and interceptions combined was the fourth most in the division this season to aid the 35-year-old's inclusion.

Right midfield: Callum Lang (Wigan) - 6.99 rating

Only Will Keane (26) finished the League One season with more goals than Callum Lang (15) of all Wigan players with the 23-year-old nailing down the right-wing spot. Lang chipped in with an additional seven assists for the Latics, all of which were from open play - only two players did so more - as he makes the grade with a WhoScored.com rating of 6.99.

Central midfield: Scott Twine (MK Dons) - 7.41 rating

Scott Twine ended the regular campaign on a high as he scored four times in MK Dons' final game of the season. Twine was the only player to register double figures for both goals (20) and assists (13) in League One, while he finished second for big chances created (17) and third for key passes (104) to help return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.41.

Central midfield: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.21 rating

Joining Twine in the middle of the park is Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan, who garnered a WhoScored.com rating of 7.21. Bannan finished the season with the third most assists (12) and the second most key passes (123). On top of that, the Owls player created the joint-third most clear-cut chances with 14 to cap a fine campaign.

Left midfield: James McClean (Wigan) - 7.34 rating

Finishing level with Bannan on 14 clear-cut chances created, James McClean completes the midfield, and the Wigan trio, as the winger earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.34. McClean was directly involved in 16 of the Latics' 82 league goals, scoring nine times, and he worked hard off the ball, too, making two tackles per game to secure a spot on the left.

Striker: Sam Vokes (Wycombe) - 7.49 rating

With a rating of 7.49, Wycombe striker Sam Vokes is the WhoScored.com League One player of the season. The 32-year-old scored 16 times and laid on an additional seven assists as the Chairboys booked a playoff spot. Vokes more aerial duels (447) than any other player in England's third tier this season, while 133 shots was the fifth most in the division to help the Wales striker to the individual award.

Striker: Ross Stewart (Sunderland) - 7.41 rating

Partnering Vokes on the frontline is Sunderland goal machine Ross Stewart as he earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.41. The Black Cats player score 24 times in League One this season and won more man-of-the-match awards (12) than any other player. An additional three assists helped Stewart to a spot in the side.