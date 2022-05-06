European round-up: Inter Milan return to top of Serie A after Empoli scare while Juventus lose to Genoa

Inter Milan nearly threw away their Serie A title chances but came from 2-0 at home to Empoli to win 4-2 - and return to the top of the Italian top flight for 48 hours at least.

Simone Inzaghi's side got off to the worst possible start at the San Siro as Andrea Pinamonti - who is on loan from Inter this season - put Empoli one up after five minutes - and refused to celebrate against his boyhood and parent club.

Things went from bad to worse for Inter in the first half as Kristjan Aslanni doubled the visitors' lead before the half-hour mark - but a stunning response from the home side would follow.

Simone Romagnoli's own goal clawed one back for Inter, before Lautaro Martinez equalised five minutes later leaving Inzaghi's side level at the break.

The comeback was completed after the break as Martinez smashed home from inside the box on 64 minutes, before Alexis Sanchez netted from a similar position in stoppage time to put some gloss on the scoreline.

Image: Lautaro Martinez celebrates his second goal to put Inter 3-2 up against Empoli

The victory moves Inter one point ahead of city and arch-rivals Milan at the top of Serie A, with Stefano Pioli's side playing away at Verona on Sunday evening. After this weekend, just two Serie A matchdays remain to decide this season's Scudetto winner.

Meanwhile, Juventus chucked away three points by conceding two late goals in their 2-1 loss at Genoa, to mathematically rule themselves out of an unlikely Serie A title challenge.

Juve were heading for victory when Paulo Dybala swept home a finish from the edge of the area from Moise Kean's pass, but Massimilano Allegri's side self-imploded late on.

Genoa equalised through substitute Albert Gudmundsson with three minutes of normal time remaining - but the drama wasn't done yet.

Image: Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic look on dejected for Juventus

In stoppage time, Mattia de Sciglio clumsily tripped Kelvin Yeboah in the box, leaving Domenico Criscito to step up from the spot to give 19th-placed Genoa a chance of staying up this season.

In France, Aurelien Tchouameni was the hero for Monaco as his double sealed a 2-1 win over Lille to boost their Champions League hopes.

The France international, who has been strongly linked to both Liverpool and Manchester United in a potential £60m deal this summer, opened the scoring in the first half when he swept home from the edge of the box after a good move down the right.

Former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes equalised for Lille after the break but Tchouameni would strike again with 15 minutes to go to move Monaco up to second in Ligue 1.

The top two teams in France directly qualify for the Champions League group stages, with third having to settle for a spot in the qualifying rounds. Marseille, who began the weekend in second, can reclaim their spot on Sunday if they beat Lorient.