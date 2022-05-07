Aaron Hickey exclusive: Bologna left-back open to new challenge amid Premier League and Serie A interest

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Aaron Hickey discusses his Serie A switch to Bologna, dreams of starring for Scotland, being linked with a move to the Premier League, plus much more.

Nineteen-year-old Hickey, who was signed from Hearts in September 2020 for £1.5m, has caught the eye this season, registering five goals and an assist in Serie A, earning his first Scotland call up in March.

Brentford, Newcastle, AC Milan are said to be among those tracking Hickey, with Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte also an admirer of the attack-minded full-back.

Hickey, who is expected to move this summer in a deal that could reach £20m, admits he is enjoying the attention as speculation grows about his future.

Image: Aaron Hickey earned his first Scotland call up in March

"I might want to challenge myself somewhere else and have a different experience, but who knows the future," Hickey told Sky Sports.

"I do see a lot of talk. It's nice to know there's interest from other clubs, it gives you some confidence. But you just keep your head down and focus on football."

He added: "It's been really good here. As I said, who knows I might want to have a new challenge, but I probably wouldn't mind coming here every day to be honest."

AC Milan's desire to recruit Hickey has been no secret in Serie A, but it is understood the teenager who has racked up the most minutes in Europe's top five divisions this season prefers to move to England.

"It's nice to see other Italian teams interested," added Hickey. "It's nice to see that because it is the Serie A, it is the top league and there are top teams. It's nice to see big teams around your name."

Hickey keen to follow in Tierney and Robertson's footsteps

Hickey is just the latest top left-back off the Scottish production line, with Liverpool's Andrew Roberston and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney undoubtedly the nation's two best players.

The pair have successfully made the jump from Scottish football to the Premier League, becoming key players for their teams, and Hickey hopes he can follow in their footsteps at club level.

Asked if he takes encouragement from Tierney and Robertson succeeding in the Premier League, Hickey added: "It's really nice to see other Scottish players go somewhere and do really well at their clubs so it makes you want to go and do that as well.

"I met a few of them from the Scotland camp and got in some good chats with some of them and it was dead nice and you get a feel of what they are doing.

"A few of them asked me, 'How is it staying out in Bologna? How is the football?' And a few of them said the league is really good, and they'd love to play in the league. I just said, 'It's class, get yourself over'."

Image: Aaron Hickey is expected to move this season and prefers a move to the Premier League

Brentford are among a number of clubs trying to sign Hickey, who has also been pursued by Newcastle United, in a deal that could reach £20m.

The 19-year-old is expected to move this summer and appears set to have a wealth of suitors following his impressive performances for the Serie A side.

Hickey earned his first two senior caps for Scotland in March after emerging as a first-team regular for Bologna this season.

Newcastle have tracked the attack-minded full-back, who is two-footed and can operate on either flank, to deputise for Matt Targett.

Sky Sports News understands that the club will be seeking to activate their buy-option to secure the 26-year-old from Aston Villa permanently for £15m.

That impacts interest in Hickey, who doesn't want his advancement to be stunted by a lack of minutes.

Brentford have manoeuvred in with an offer for greater game time, but two other Premier League clubs have been circling a player tipped to develop as well as Robertson and Tierney both have.

Conte has been an admirer of Hickey's high positioning on the flank and his brave, direct approach, seeking information from Italian contacts on the youngster as nothing more than a "watching brief" at the moment.

The defender swapped Hearts for Bologna in September 2020 to challenge himself in Italy.