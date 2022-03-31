Aaron Hickey: Brentford rival Newcastle and AC Milan’s interest in Scotland international

Brentford are among a number of clubs trying to sign Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, who has also been pursued by Newcastle United, in a deal that could reach £20million.

The 19-year-old is expected to move this summer and appears set to have a wealth of suitors following his impressive performances for the Serie A side.

Hickey earned his first two senior caps for Scotland over the past week after emerging as a first-team regular for Bologna this season.

Newcastle have tracked the attack-minded full-back, who is two-footed and can operate on either flank, to deputise for Matt Targett.

Sky Sports News understands that the club will be seeking to activate their buy-option to secure the 26-year-old from Aston Villa permanently for £15m.

That impacts interest in Hickey, who doesn't want his advancement to be stunted by a lack of minutes.

Brentford have manoeuvred in with an offer for greater game time, but two other Premier League clubs have been circling a player tipped to develop as well as Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney both have.

Antonio Conte has been an admirer of Hickey's high positioning on the flank and his brave, direct approach, seeking information from Italian contacts on the youngster as nothing more than a "watching brief" at the moment.

AC Milan's desire to recruit Hickey has been no secret in Serie A, but it is understood the teenager who has racked up the most minutes in Europe's top five divisions this season prefers to move to England.

The defender swapped Hearts for Bologna in September 2020 to challenge himself in Italy.