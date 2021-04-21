Premier League live on Sky Sports - fixtures, dates and kick-off times

All the Premier League games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports.

Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri Apr 16: Everton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Apr 17: Newcastle United vs West Ham - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Apr 17: Wolves vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sun Apr 18: Arsenal vs Fulham - Kick-Off 1.30pm

Sun Apr 18: Man Utd vs Burnley - Kick-Off 4pm

Mon Apr 19: Leeds vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Apr 20: Chelsea vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed Apr 21: Tottenham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Wed Apr 21: Aston Villa vs Man City - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri Apr 23: Arsenal vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Apr 24: West Ham Utd v Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Apr 24: Sheffield United vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Apr 25: Leeds vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm

Mon Apr 26: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Apr 30: Southampton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 1: Chelsea vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun May 2: Newcastle vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun May 2: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun May 2: Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon May 3: West Brom vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon May 3: Burnley vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri May 7: Leicester vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 8: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat May 8: Man City vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat May 8: Liverpool vs Southampton - Kick-off 8.15pm

Sun May 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2.05pm

Sun May 9: West Ham vs Everton - Kick-off 4.30pm

Mon May 10: Fulham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

The football continues. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts