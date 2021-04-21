Premier League live on Sky Sports - fixtures, dates and kick-off times

All the Premier League games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports.
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm
Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Fri Apr 16: Everton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Apr 17: Newcastle United vs West Ham - Kick-Off 12.30pm
Sat Apr 17: Wolves vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sun Apr 18: Arsenal vs Fulham - Kick-Off 1.30pm
Sun Apr 18: Man Utd vs Burnley - Kick-Off 4pm
Mon Apr 19: Leeds vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Tue Apr 20: Chelsea vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm
Wed Apr 21: Tottenham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Wed Apr 21: Aston Villa vs Man City - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Fri Apr 23: Arsenal vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Apr 24: West Ham Utd v Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Apr 24: Sheffield United vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Apr 25: Leeds vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm
Mon Apr 26: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm
Fri Apr 30: Southampton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat May 1: Chelsea vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun May 2: Newcastle vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun May 2: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun May 2: Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon May 3: West Brom vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon May 3: Burnley vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Fri May 7: Leicester vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat May 8: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat May 8: Man City vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat May 8: Liverpool vs Southampton - Kick-off 8.15pm
Sun May 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2.05pm
Sun May 9: West Ham vs Everton - Kick-off 4.30pm
Mon May 10: Fulham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm
Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital
It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.
