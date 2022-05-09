Gary Neville's title race verdict: This one isn't over yet; injury to Ruben Dias boosts Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville thinks the injury to Man City's Ruben Dias boosts Liverpool's chances in a title race that he claims "isn't over yet".

City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle meaning they require just seven points from their remaining three fixtures away at Wolves and West Ham and a home clash with Aston Villa to retain the title.

However, speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender thinks Liverpool can still catch City with the injury to Dias - suffered in the win over Newcastle - leaving City vulnerable at the heart of their defence.

Read on for his verdict or listen to the podcasts below...

Download the Gary Neville Podcast on Apple | Spotify

'There is something left in epic title race'

Neville said: "I do believe Wolves or West Ham could shock Manchester City.

"With Ruben Dias injured, they are going to teams who have got systems of play that can hurt City. Both teams have had good seasons. They are awkward. City will need to be at their best. The centre-back partnership has been obliterated. The injury is a boost for Liverpool's chances. I do think there is something left in this title race. It won't go plain sailing to the end.

Aston Villa

Liverpool Tuesday 10th May 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

"If City get through the next two, they'll win it. Wolves or West Ham have to pull points off City but it's not over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

"If Liverpool had to pick two away games to send City to it probably would be Arsenal and Tottenham, but after that it would be West Ham and Wolves. Manchester United have gone and Chelsea have dropped their levels. There is a lot to play for. It's good for the league that Liverpool are playing first and can get level. I don't think Liverpool will drop points. They will do their job.

"Whoever finishes first or second you won't say the other one has blown it or bottled it. These two teams never disappoint with their work-rate or attitude. Being professional and preparing well is a permanent thing. These two teams do it so well. They care about their work, their attitude, their ethos. It's constant. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, it's been faultless."

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City Wednesday 11th May 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

'Awful relegation scrap is desperate'

Down at the bottom of the Premier League, Leeds lost to Arsenal while Everton ground out a huge win at Leicester. The result means Leeds drop into the bottom three.

Neville said: "I fear for Leeds I really do. They are favourites to go down. Everything that could go wrong, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, the spirit and energy of the club, is not there. They are massive players. What Ayling has done will cost them.

"We'll see what happens. But we've got a title race, a good top-four race and a compelling yet awful relegation battle.

Leeds United

Chelsea Wednesday 11th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

"The desperation of going down. And the financial loss is too great. That drop is enormous and a club is going to suffer it. We hear rumours of Burnley paying a £65m loan back, imagine the losses that Everton would suffer and there will be lots of losses at Leeds too.

"It's going to be awful. I've heard the difference between staying up and going down for a Premier League club is £120m of cash they'd have to put in if they didn't sell any players. It's not pocket change. That can't be right that the cliff edge is so steep. The fall is so big. But that's the Premier League."