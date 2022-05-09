Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool favourites to sign Aberdeen defender

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay, which would earn the Scottish Premiership side a club-record fee.

The 18-year-old has been identified at Anfield as a long-term right-back rival for England star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are closing in on signing Ramsay in a deal which will smash through the £6 million barrier with add-ons, becoming a club-record fee for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Sky Sports News revealed in January that the Dons rejected a bid from Bologna for the player.

The Serie A club made an initial loan offer of £830,000, with an obligation to buy for £3.3m at the end of the season.

Aberdeen would only consider selling the player for well above their record fee, which currently stands at £3m.

Ramsay credits Alexander-Arnold as one of his biggest influences.

On winning this year's SFWA Young Player of the Year award he said:

Ramsay said: "There are some great players who have won the award and it's a massive achievement for me. As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability - if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus."

Image: Ramsay won the award after an impressive season at Aberdeen

"Andy Robertson at Liverpool and Tierney at Arsenal have been brilliant and they're players I look up to, especially as they are full-backs like me. I feel I could go on to do that as well."

Dons manager Jim Goodwin isn't surprised by the growing interest in the teenager.

He said: "Prior to January, Calvin was probably one of the best young full-backs in the world to be perfectly honest. That is not an over-exaggeration.

"His stats, his data in terms of his attacking numbers, putting crosses in the box were incredible.

"He had a little dip in form.

"Whether that was because his head was turned in January with whether he was moving or not moving."

Who is Calvin Ramsay?

Image: Calvin Ramsay featured for Scotland under-21s this year

The youngster has been one of the shining lights for Aberdeen as they have endured a tough season in the Scottish Premiership where they currently sit 10th in the table.

The 18-year-old has produced some inspiring performances that have showcased his natural talent attracting interest from top clubs in England and Europe.

Image: Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay is wanted by a host of clubs

But it appears to be Liverpool who are winning the race for the young player who is regarded by many as one of the most talented teenagers in European football.

He broke into the team last season and has made 39 appearances for the Dons in total and made his European debut in a 5-1 victory over Swedish side BK Hacken back in July in a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier, starting at right-back and setting up the first goal.

This season he has one goal and nine assists in all competitions.