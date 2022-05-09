League Two Team of the Month 2021/22: Ebou Adams, Kane Wilson, Harry Smith make the cut

Despite a late wobble, Forest Green confirmed their place as champions on the final day of the League Two season and they dominate the WhoScored.com best XI from 2021/22.

Goalkeeper: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon) - 6.89 rating

After a poor start to the season, Swindon did well to end the League Two campaign with a playoff spot. Joseph Wollacott is the best-rated goalkeeper in the XI having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 6.89. The Swindon shotstopper finished the season with the seventh most saves (117) with his solid showings vital.

Right-back: Joe Kizzi (Sutton) - 7.09 rating

Sutton missed out on a playoff spot by just a point, but they should be proud of their debut season in League Two having exceeded expectations to finish eighth. Joe Kizzi was their best-rated player with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.09, which was enough to make the team of the season. The 28-year-old provided a solid attacking threat for the Amber and Chocolates as he scored six and provided three assists.

Centre-back: Jon Guthrie (Northampton) - 7.32 rating

Northampton conceded fewer goals (38) than any other League Two team this season, so it's no shock that it's an all-Cobblers centre-back partnership in the best XI. Jon Guthrie was superb across the season as Northampton earned a fourth-placed finish. Guthrie was excellent at both ends of the pitch as he scored eight goals, won the third most aerial duels (299) of centre-backs, and finished third for clearances (233). Guthrie won more WhoScored.com man of the match awards (10) to help earn his spot in the side with a rating of 7.32.

Centre-back: Fraser Horsfall (Northampton) - 7.29 rating

Having won more aerial duels (344) than any other defender, Fraser Horsfall partners Guthrie at the heart of the defence in the League Two team of the season. Like Guthrie, Horsfall was also a goal threat for Northampton as he scored seven headers in 2021/22, the second-best return, to make the side with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.29.

Left-back: Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield) - 7.15 rating

Rounding off the backline is Mansfield left-back Stephen McLaughlin. The 31-year-old finished seventh for assists (10) in League Two this season and chipped in with an additional seven league goals for the Stags. McLaughlin impressed off the ball, too, with 72 interceptions the fifth-best to feature with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.15.

Right midfield: Kane Wilson (Forest Green) - 7.29 rating

The first of three representatives for League Two champions Forest Green, no player registered more assists than Kane Wilson (13) in England's fourth tier in 2021/22. In addition, Wilson completed more dribbles (124) than any other player as the 22-year-old played a key role in their promotion to League One as champions.

Central midfield: Anthony Evans (Bristol Rovers) - 7.31 rating

Anthony Evans was one of only two players to end the League Two campaign with double figures for both goals (10) and assists (12) with the 23-year-old achieving the feat on the final day of 2021/22 as Bristol Rovers romped to a 7-0 win over Scunthorpe to pip Northampton to the third automatic promotion spot. In addition, Evans made more accurate through balls (6) than any other player to feature with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.31.

Central midfield: Ebou Adams (Forest Green) - 7.24 rating

The second Forest Green player in the side, Ebou Adams returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.24 for the champions this season. Adams routinely displayed a statistically calculated strength of 'tackling' as he made more tackles (107) than any other player to nail down a spot in the side.

Left midfield: Nicky Cadden (Forest Green) - 7.26 rating

The third and final Forest Green representative is Scottish star Nicky Cadden. Cadden made more key passes (127) than any other League Two player this season, with those goalscoring chances translating to 12 assists. A return of 13 clear-cut chances created was the third best with the 25-year-old good value for his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.26.

Striker: Harry Smith (Leyton Orient) - 7.27 rating

Leyton Orient may have failed to book a playoff spot, but Harry Smith did enough secure his place in the League Two team of the season having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.27. Smith netted 13 times for the O's and won more aerial duels (397) than any other player to feature in the side.

Striker: Luke Armstrong (Harrogate) - 7.22 rating

Joining Smith in attack is Harrogate hitman Luke Armstrong. The 25-year-old finished second to Smith for aerial duels won (384) all the while scoring 12 goals and providing an additional five assists. Only Guthrie (10) won more WhoScored.com man of the match awards than Armstrong (9) to round off the XI.