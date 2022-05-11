David Prutton's final predicted Championship table

David Prutton predicted all 552 Championship games this season, but what would the final table have looked like if all his predictions had come true?

The regular season is over, and the play-offs are upon us. As Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton vie for one spot to join Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

But would those sides have finished in the top six if David Prutton's predictions had all come true? Would Derby, Barnsley and Peterborough have been the three sides to have been relegated?

Here's what the Championship table would have looked like according to Prutton...

As you can see, Prutton predicted the champions correctly in Fulham! He got five of the top six right, albeit with Nottingham Forest finishing in second in his version, with Bournemouth just about making the top six.

The only side he missed was Huddersfield, who Prutton predicted over the course of the season would fall just short, with Middlesbrough making the play-offs instead.

Down at the bottom, Prutton got all three relegated teams correct, just not necessarily in the correct order! We have also deducted six points from Reading and 21 from Derby in Prutton's table, to bring it in line with their deductions this season.

And here is the actual final Championship table...