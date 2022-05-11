Watford appoint Rob Edwards as head coach to replace Roy Hodgson

Watford have appointed Rob Edwards to succeed Roy Hodgson as their new head coach following his controversial exit from Forest Green.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince accused Watford of "doubling down on deceit" after Edwards left the club earlier on Wednesday and entered advanced talks for the position at Vicarage Road.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Forest Green Rovers Chairman Dale Vince says he is disappointed Watford did not approach them about wanting Rob Edwards as their next manager

Edwards helped guide Rovers to the 2021/22 League Two title, finishing ahead of Exeter on goal difference, but the club confirmed he had left his position "with negotiations taking place behind our backs" over a switch to Watford.

Watford confirmed the appointment in a statement, saying Edwards "had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs".

He will take over from Hodgson, who is due to leave the Hornets at the end of the current campaign after failing to save the club from relegation from the Premier League.

'Deal done behind our back': Forest Green fury at Watford approach

Chairman Vince was left less than impressed by the developments, revealing he had called Edwards on Tuesday evening as speculation mounted.

"As soon as he started speaking, I knew that it was real," Vince exclusively told Sky Sports News. "[He told me] that he had been in negotiations [with Watford] and felt it was a great opportunity for him.

"Overwhelmingly for me the feeling was disappointment, because in football people come and go all of the time. The important thing is the manner of it.

"I wish him well, but it is poor from Watford, who claim to be starting a new era, and it is poor from Rob as well. He has let us down, but he knows it, so there it is, and we will move on."

